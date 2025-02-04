Long IslandCrime

Giovannie Merisier, of West Babylon, charged in wrong-way crash on Southern State

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Two people were injured after a wrong-way driver struck their car on the Southern State Parkway early Sunday, state police said.

About 4:44 a.m., troopers were alerted to a red 2016 Nissan westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Exit 32 in Farmingdale.

When police caught up to the Nissan near Exit 21, they witnessed the Nissan, driven by Giovannie Merisier, 43, crash into a gray 2020 Toyota in the center lane near Exit 20S for Baldwin Road.

Two occupants of the Toyota, a driver and passenger, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Merisier, of West Babylon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said. Merisier and her passenger were not injured. 

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hochul signs bill protecting doctors ... Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan at Jones Beach ... Snow on the way Credit: Newsday

Trump pauses acting on tariffs ... Hochul signs bill protecting doctors ... Woman killed in hit-and-run ... Newsday's Cheer Fest

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hochul signs bill protecting doctors ... Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan at Jones Beach ... Snow on the way Credit: Newsday

Trump pauses acting on tariffs ... Hochul signs bill protecting doctors ... Woman killed in hit-and-run ... Newsday's Cheer Fest

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME