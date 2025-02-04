Giovannie Merisier, of West Babylon, charged in wrong-way crash on Southern State

Two people were injured after a wrong-way driver struck their car on the Southern State Parkway early Sunday, state police said.

About 4:44 a.m., troopers were alerted to a red 2016 Nissan westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Exit 32 in Farmingdale.

When police caught up to the Nissan near Exit 21, they witnessed the Nissan, driven by Giovannie Merisier, 43, crash into a gray 2020 Toyota in the center lane near Exit 20S for Baldwin Road.

Two occupants of the Toyota, a driver and passenger, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Merisier, of West Babylon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said. Merisier and her passenger were not injured.