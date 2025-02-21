Karon Deopersaud, of Queens, faces DWI charges after allegedly driving wrong way on Wantagh Parkway

Authorities said a Queens man with a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated was arrested and charged with two felonies and other offenses after state police troopers stopped his sport utility vehicle as it headed the wrong way on the Wantagh State Parkway early Friday morning.

State police said Karon Deopersaud, 47, drove his black Toyota RAV4 north in the southbound lanes in North Wantagh near Jones Beach State Park to Exit W4E for the Southern State Parkway — about 2½ miles — and said he was found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit, when he was stopped at 12:03 a.m.

Deopersaud was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years, as well as felony DWI and misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment and second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if Deopersaud is represented by an attorney.

He was ordered to appear in Nassau County District Court on March 12.