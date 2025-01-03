Amandeep Singh, of Roslyn, pleads guilty in wrong-way crash that killed teens Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz

The Roslyn man accused of killing two teenage tennis stars in a wrong-way drug and alcohol-impaired crash in 2023 pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges Friday in Nassau County Court.

Amandeep Singh, 36, a construction executive who prosecutors said had been drinking heavily and using cocaine the night of the crash pleaded guilty to 10 counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide, under a deal with Nassau County prosecutors in exchange for the maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years on the top count.

In doing so, he avoided a possible sentence of 32 years, for leaving the scene of an accident.

Before a packed courtroom in Mineola, Singh entered wearing a black suit and black tie.

Nassau County prosecutor Michael Bushwack said that his office had been in touch with the families of the slain teens and they agreed with the sentencing recommendations.

The agreement ends nearly two years of legal wrangling by Singh and his attorneys and allows him to avoid an additional seven years behind bars for fleeing the scene of the crash that killed Roslyn middle schoolers Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14.

Nassau prosecutors said Singh spent the evening of May 3, 2023, drinking Scotch and tequila and snorting cocaine at three bars before getting behind the wheel of his red 2021 Dodge Ram TRX pickup. He reportedly hit speeds over 90 mph going south in the northbound lanes of North Broadway in Jericho before hitting the 2019 four-door Alfa Romeo carrying Drew and Ethan.

The impact flipped the truck and sent it skidding down the road on its side. Investigators said they found a bottle of Casamigos tequila under the seat.

Singh fled the scene, police said.

Nassau police officers canvassing the area found Singh several hundred feet away, hiding in the loading bay of a nearby mall next to a dumpster.

Body camera footage obtained exclusively by Newsday showed him disoriented, slurring his speech and lying to the officers about his involvement in the crash.

He initially said an injury from the crash came from an unidentified assailant, the recording shows.

Police arrested Singh after a witness identified him as the driver who took off. Singh continued to speak to investigators even after he was informed of his right to remain silent.

"So what if I [expletive] drink and drive ... maybe I did," he said on the video.

Singh also questioned whether the driver of the boys’ car was impaired.

In the recording, Singh started to grapple with the ramifications of the crash.

"Yeah, my life is done, man," he said in the video. "Bro, all the hard work I did. Whatever I was doing my whole life, Right? I’m 35 years old, man. I worked very hard in my life. I worked very hard in my life for my kids, for my family. It’s [expletive] done in one second?"

Over the next two years, Singh fought the charges, even turning down a plea agreement similar to the one he is expected to take on Friday.

"He's evaluating all of his options," his lawyer Edward Sapone told Newsday at the time.

Sapone and cocounsel James Kousouros were successful in blocking from court a segment of the body camera footage, but state Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty ruled in October that most of it would be admissible at trial, which is scheduled to begin in February.

The death of the two boys sent shock waves throughout Roslyn and youth tennis leagues in New York and beyond.

Both middle schoolers played on the Roslyn High School varsity tennis team.

Drew had been ranked No. 1 in the country for boys under 12 years old at the time. Ethan made the high school team as a starter in his eighth grade year.

Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad, called it "one of the most catastrophic scenes I have seen in a long time."

The judge set Feb. 7 for sentencing.