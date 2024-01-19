Wrong-way driver Dema Falah of Shirley crashes into vehicles on William Floyd Parkway, flees scene, police say

A wrong-way driver who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested and charged on Thursday after she struck multiple vehicles in Shirley, crashed into a median, and fled the scene, Suffolk police said.

At about 5:45 p.m., Dema Falah, 50, of Shirley, was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Havenwood Drive East and then turned right on the southbound side of William Floyd Parkway, traveling the wrong way.

The Jeep then struck a 2013 Toyota traveling south on the parkway that was attempting to make a left turn onto Havenwood Drive East heading east, police said.

Falah then traveled north on the parkway and struck four vehicles also traveling north before crashing the Jeep into the median at 5:47 p.m. She fled the scene on foot southbound before being detained by police at 5:52 p.m.

No one required medical attention, police said. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was impounded for a safety check.

Falah was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage, police said. She is being held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

