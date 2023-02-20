Dix Hills man facing DWI charge after Sunrise crash, police say

A Dix Hills man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a dramatic Sunday night crash in West Babylon that left him and another driver injured, Suffolk police said.

Madison Cedeno, 41, was taken into custody following the two-vehicle crash, which occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Sunrise Highway near Hubbards Path, according to the Suffolk County Police. He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Cedeno was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on Sunrise Highway when he collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck near Hubbards Path, causing the pickup to overturn before coming to rest on the guardrail.

The driver of the pickup, identified by police only as "an adult male," was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of what police described as "minor injuries."

Police said Cedeno also was taken with minor injuries to Good Samaritan, where he was treated and released.

It was not immediately clear if Cedeno was represented by counsel.