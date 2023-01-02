Man shot dead in Wyandanch, police say

A 45-year-old man was "beyond help" and pronounced dead after being found shot in a Wyandanch home just after midnight on Monday, Suffolk police said.

"The subject had been shot inside the house; he was beyond help and pronounced at the scene," Suffolk Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the department's homicide squad, told reporters.

Asked if the victim, Herby Legros, of Wyandanch, lived at the South 29th Street home where he died, Beyrer replied: "We believe he stayed here on occasion."

The police were alerted around 12:10 p.m by a 911 caller. Beyrer said they were told of "a man banging on doors and reporting a person was shot inside the house."

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, police said. All calls will be kept confidential.

With James Carbone

Check back for updates on this developing story.