Woman shot, wounded in Wyandanch, police say

A woman was shot leaving a house party in Wyandanch late Friday night, and she is believed to have been the intended target of the gunfire, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

She was struck in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and no one has been arrested, the department’s press office wrote in an email.

The shooting — at about 11:19 p.m. at a house on North 26th Street between Washington and Long Island avenues — was not random, the office wrote.

“Following an investigation, it was determined that the victim was targeted,” according to the email, which didn’t say how the police drew its conclusion.