Cuomo extends black bass season to Feb. 28

For the first time since 2009, Long Island anglers can fish in state waterways for sea bass in January and February.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Wednesday signed an emergency resolution extending the season for black sea bass fishing from Dec. 31 through Feb. 28, 2013. The extension coincides with a similar regulation passed earlier this month for federal waterways.

"Whether you are taking advantage of fishing on a charter boat or venturing on your own through the waters off of Long Island, the beginning of the winter months will be more welcome for those of us who enjoy our great natural resources and this recreational activity," Cuomo said.

State Sen. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) said Long Island's fishing community, particularly charter boats and bait and tackle shops, suffered major damage in superstorm Sandy.

"With the extension of the black sea bass season, some of their economic losses caused by Mother Nature can now start to be recouped," Zeldin said.

Cuomo also reduced the recreational minimum size limit for black sea bass from 13 inches to 12.5 inches while the possession limit is unchanged at 15 fish, in a move that dovetails with policy for federal waterways.