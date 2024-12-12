Long BeachCity payroll 2023

Long IslandData and Maps

Long Island Town & City Payrolls: Long Beach

Long Beach paid 1,248 employees nearly $43 million in 2023, a 4.2% increase from 2022, when payroll totaled $41.3 million, according to public payroll data Newsday obtained and analyzed through the state's Freedom of Information Law.

Newsday publishes municipal department names and titles the way the town or city provided them. 

Total pay can be higher than base pay and overtime because of several contractual obligations or because a retiring employee was paid for unused vacation or sick time. Total pay can be less than base pay if the employee did not work for the full year.

Search here for employees in Long Beach.

