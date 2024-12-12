Long Island town and city payroll: Look up employees' 2023 salaries

Long Island's 13 towns and two cities paid 19,776 current or former employees nearly $844 million in 2023, 3.8% more than in 2022, according to public payroll data Newsday obtained and analyzed using the state's Freedom of Information Law. A total of 140 employees made more than $200,000 in 2023, up 12.9% from 2022 and 42.9% over the past five years, according to Newsday’s analysis.

Newsday publishes municipal department names and titles the way the town or city provided them. Oyster Bay changed some department names between 2022 and 2023, therefore pay comparisons might not align according to department titles. In Hempstead Town, two employees reported negative overtime earnings in 2023 because the town reversed pay given in error. In Brookhaven Town, one employee showed negative overtime earnings in 2023, but officials did not provide a reason why.

Total pay can be higher than base pay and overtime because of several contractual obligations or because a retiring employee was paid for unused vacation or sick time. Total pay can be less than base pay if the employee did not work for the full year.

