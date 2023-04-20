DEA's take back unused meds day is Saturday, though Long Island police precincts accept drop-offs 24/7

Have unwanted, unused or expired prescription meds to get rid of?

Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Take Back Day, with police and other agencies collecting those medicines for safe disposal.

For those in the Town of Southampton, Southampton Town Police and the Police Explorers will be participating, with collection sites available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The three collection sites are: Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Ave.; Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Rd.; Southampton Town Police substation at Bridgehampton Commons, 2044 Montauk Hwy.

Although Nassau and Suffolk police are not participating in the National Drug Take Back Day, both agencies have drop-off locations for unwanted meds at their precincts.

In Suffolk, the drop-off boxes are part of Operation Medicine Cabinet, and those boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at its seven precincts.

The drop-off box locations at all eight Nassau precincts also are available 24/7, police said.

The service is free, Southampton Town Police said, although liquid medications, syringes, sharps containers and thermometers are not accepted as part of the program.

In a statement regarding the importance in disposing of unwanted and expired medications safely, Southampton Town Police said: "Unused medications that are not disposed of properly can wind up in the hands of our most vulnerable populations, and flushing medication will ultimately wind up in our aquifer and pollute our drinking water.

"Help keep our community safe and clean by turning in your unused medication."