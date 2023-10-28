Early voting begins across Long Island, state

Voters across Long Island began to cast their ballots Saturday morning at dozens of sites in Nassau and Suffolk counties on the first day of early voting statewide.

They cited the convenience and ease of voting ahead of Election Day, as well as civic duty, as they exited polling sites at the outset of the nine-day early voting period.

Registered voters are eligible to vote at any of the designated early polling locations in their respective county for the local elections. Nassau and Suffolk each have 27 early voting sites. Among the featured races: Suffolk County executive, seats on various town councils and both county legislatures, and more.

If voters wait to vote on Election Day, Nov. 7, they must cast a ballot at their specific polling location.

Mozella Haskins, 70, of Brentwood, was among the first voters at the Knights of Columbus in her home community. She said it was a “smooth” process to cast her ballot.

“You never know what can happen during the day,” she said of her decision to arrive by the 10 a.m. start.

Daniel Mitola, 55, of Hauppauge, said he was out running errands with his wife and son and voting was part of their agenda.

“To me it’s important, and it’s as important for the local races as the national races,” he said. “They’re the ones that can make the most difference in local taxes, to quality of life, to your local roadways.”

Early voting in New York began in 2019. Most years, including last year, early voting attracts as much as 20% of the total statewide vote.

In Nassau County, the polls opened at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than in Suffolk.

The first vote of the day cast at Valley Stream Presbyterian Church came shortly after the opening, with a handful of voters filtering into the church in the hour that followed.

Mohamed Yaseen, 46, said he has been voting early in recent years to avoid crowds. The Valley Stream resident cited issues within the school district his children attend as an added incentive to head to the church early Saturday morning.

“That’s how we can raise our voice,” Yaseen said.

Lucas Javier, 26, from Valley Stream, said he’s been voting early since 2011, mainly for the ease of getting in his ballot.

“I started working full time in February,” he said. “It’s mostly for the convenience.”

Helmut Kofler was among the stream of voters who passed through the election site at the Mid Island Y JCC in Plainview on Saturday morning. Kofler, 79, said he voted “straight Republican, all the way across” for his first time voting before Election Day.

For Elliot Wittenberg, 68, from Old Bethpage, early voting is a necessity: This year, he’ll be out of the country on Election Day, he said.

Wittenberg, usually a poll worker in Nassau County, said there wasn’t a specific issue or race pushing him to register his ballot. “They’re all important on some level,” he said.

Mary Calvie and Ernest Calvie, both 73, of Plainview, said a civic duty to vote motivates them to head to the polls early each year.

“It’s our right. If you don’t like what's happening, you vote," Ernest said. "If you’re not sure about the candidates, you support the party that’s most in line with our values.”

Early voting ends at 6 p.m. Saturday in both counties.

