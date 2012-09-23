Editor's note: Newsday iOS 6 app and iPad 1

To our users:

Some of our customers, particularly those who own an iPad 1 and who have a previously installed version of the Newsday app, are having issues with installing our iOS 6 optimized app.

We are troubleshooting the issue and trying to pinpoint which combination of factors -- device, iOS version and WiFi or 3G -- is causing the issue.

In the meantime, please try this as we believe it should fix the loading screen issue:

1) Delete the Newsday app altogether.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2) Then do a hard shutdown of the iPad so the unit is completely off.

3) Restart the iPad and download and install the Newsday app again.

If you continue to have problems, please email us at help@newsday.com or call 1-877-545-4834. Thanks for using the Newsday app.