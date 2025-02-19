Long IslandEducation

Andrea Goldsmith named new president at Stony Brook University

Andrea Goldsmith, the dean of engineering and applied science at Princeton University, will be the seventh president of Stony Brook University. Credit: Newsday Studio

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME