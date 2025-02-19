Andrea Goldsmith named new president at Stony Brook University
Andrea Goldsmith, the dean of engineering and applied science at Princeton University, will be the seventh president of Stony Brook University. Credit: Newsday Studio
Andrea Goldsmith, the dean of engineering and applied science at Princeton University, will be the seventh president of Stony Brook University. Credit: Newsday Studio
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months