Enterprise set to arrive in NYC today

The space shuttle Enterprise arrives in New York City Friday -- if the weather cooperates.

Its voyage from Washington Dulles International Airport to Kennedy Airport was postponed twice this week because of a lingering low pressure system related to last weekend's storm.

NASA and other agencies involved in transporting the Enterprise did not release the specific route the space shuttle will travel, but said it would fly near a variety of landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Intrepid Air, Sea and Space Museum, which will become the Enterprise's new home this summer, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

After its low-elevation trip up the Hudson River, the Enterprise will land at Kennedy Airport on the back of a modified Boeing 747 jumbo jet. It is expected to arrive between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

"The timing and exact route depend on weather and operational constraints," NASA said in a news release.

New Yorkers hoping to get a glimpse of the Enterprise should head to Battery Park or any place along the Hudson River, particularly the stretch between Battery Park and the Intrepid museum, officials have said.

Enterprise was built as a test shuttle and was never configured to go into space. But it was the first shuttle to fly and helped launch the program 35 years ago, several years before the first shuttle in space, Columbia, blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center.

After Enterprise lands at Kennedy, workers will separate it from the jumbo jet and store it at the airport. In June, the Enterprise will be placed on a barge and floated up the Hudson River to the Intrepid museum, where it will be on exhibit in a climate-controlled pavilion.