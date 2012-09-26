Long Island

FAA: Plane lands safely after gear mishap

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

A flight from Rio de Janeiro landed safely at Kennedy Airport on Wednesday morning after the crew initially reported a problem with the landing gear, a Federal Aviation Administration official told Newsday.

The crew of the flight, TAM Airlines 8076, reported that the nosegear of the Airbus 330 was sideways and was issued a go-around, allowing it to circle the airport until the situation was resolved, FAA spokesman Jim Peters said. The gear later moved into the proper position -- and the aircraft landed safely at 10:50 a.m. on Runway 31 R.

It was not clear how many passengers and crew were on the plane. Calls to the Manhattan office of TAM were not immediately returned.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which operates Kennedy, said no injuries were reported in the incident. No other flights were delayed because of the situation, the Port Authority said.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?