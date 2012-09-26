FAA: Plane lands safely after gear mishap

A flight from Rio de Janeiro landed safely at Kennedy Airport on Wednesday morning after the crew initially reported a problem with the landing gear, a Federal Aviation Administration official told Newsday.

The crew of the flight, TAM Airlines 8076, reported that the nosegear of the Airbus 330 was sideways and was issued a go-around, allowing it to circle the airport until the situation was resolved, FAA spokesman Jim Peters said. The gear later moved into the proper position -- and the aircraft landed safely at 10:50 a.m. on Runway 31 R.

It was not clear how many passengers and crew were on the plane. Calls to the Manhattan office of TAM were not immediately returned.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which operates Kennedy, said no injuries were reported in the incident. No other flights were delayed because of the situation, the Port Authority said.