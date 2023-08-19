East Setauket vehicle fire: Body found in pickup

An unidentified person died Friday during an East Setauket fire in a vehicle registered to an out-of-state business, Suffolk County police said.

Police responded to a fire on the north shoulder west of 445 Route 25A (North Country Road) at 11:12 p.m. on Friday, and a body was found inside a Dodge pickup, police said in a statement. The Setauket Fire Department quenched the flames.

The fire doesn’t appear to be criminal and police said they are investigating the circumstances of the death. Police did not disclose in the press release where the business that the vehicle is registered to is located.