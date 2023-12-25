3 Christmas Eve fires heavily damage homes across Long Island

Christmas Eve was marred by three residential fires on Long Island — in Hicksville, Central Islip and Oceanside, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the three fires, which heavily damaged each of the homes.

The first broke out at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at a residence on Maple Place in Hicksville, officials said. The homeowner noticed heavy smoke in the first-floor bedroom, according to a statement from the Nassau County Police Department.

The Hicksville Fire Department assisted by several other fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze, officials said. No injuries were reported, and all occupants were able to exit the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

Just under an hour later, the Central Islip Fire Department responded at 6:10 p.m. to a house fire at 25 Myrtle Ave., said Suffolk County Police Monday.

The fire is under investigation, officials said.

The American Red Cross registered five families for emergency assistance, including 12 adults and five children.

No other information was immediately available.

Then, shortly after 8 p.m., the Oceanside Fire Department along with several other departments responded to a fire on Chance Drive, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

No occupants were in the home, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.