Fire at Long Beach Hotel forces temporary evacuation of guests Saturday morning, official says

Long Beach Hotel guests were forced to temporarily evacuate the building early Saturday morning after afire broke out in one of the rooms, according to fire officials.

The fire erupted at 6:15 a.m. inside a third floor unit at the East Broadway hotel in Long Beach, according to James Hickman, assistant chief marshal at the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was electrical in nature and related to an air conditioner, according to Hickman.

“It was an accidental electrical involving an air conditioner,” Hickman said.

The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived, Hickman said. Multiple rooms sustained water damage as a result but there were no injuries, Hickman said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The hotel did not immediately respond to calls for comment.