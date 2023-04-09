Firefighters battle blazes in Levittown, Woodbury and Brookville

A Levittown residential blaze left two firefighters injured in one of three fires Nassau departments battled Sunday.

Nassau County police said a fire broke out on Holmes Street at 2:15 p.m. inside an empty residential building. Police were dispatched to the scene where they said smoke was pouring out of the building.

While firefighters worked to eradicate the blaze, an explosion inside the garage left a firefighter with minor injuries. A second firefighter also sustained minor injuries while battling the flames. Both firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said fire marshals and the arson/bomb squad detectives are investigating.

Jericho Fire Department Ladder Company 1 battles the blaze at a building on Woodbury Road in Woodbury Sunday afternoon. Credit: Joseph Sperber

Firefighters also battled fires in Woodbury and Brookville on Sunday. Police said officers responded to a fire on Woodbury Road at 2:35 p.m. and also at a Brookville home on Fruitledge Road at 1:40 p.m. Police had limited details Sunday evening but said it didn’t appear rescues or injuries had been reported yet.

