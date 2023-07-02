Independence Day fireworks shows to be presented across Long Island

The time-honored traditional display of fireworks will again paint the nightly sky with bursts of color and light this July, bringing families and communities on Long Island together to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day.

Fireworks shows will be held across Long Island on Tuesday, the Fourth of July, and the following days.

In Oyster Bay, the town is hosting a “Salute to America” celebration at 7:30 p.m. on July 11 at Tobay Beach in Massapequa. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino encouraged people to come with beach chairs, coolers and blankets to enjoy a ceremony that will honor veterans and active military members, followed by a free concert and a half-hour of fireworks.

“This is a don't-miss celebration of our nation, of our town, and a wonderful way for families to come together to say thank you to our veterans, enjoy wonderful music and continue to celebrate the nation's birthday with a firework show extraordinaire,” Saladino said Sunday.

Out East on Shelter Island, a local nonprofit will host an 18-minute show of fireworks at Crescent Beach.

“It's a beautiful evening,” said Brett Surerus, an organizer of Shelter Island Fireworks. “The fireworks explode over the water, and it makes a beautiful reflection. There's about 10,000 people who watch the show every year and it is just a great event.”

Surerus said he and a few others founded the group in 2015 when the local chamber of commerce, which had been hosting the annual event for decades, canceled the show.

“We didn't want to see a tradition of 50-plus years disappear,” the father of two said. “I grew up on Shelter Island and I have children, so I did not want them to miss the same firework show that I have never missed in my life.”

This year’s show, which is free, will begin at around 9:15 p.m. on July 8.

“I'm super excited for everybody to have the summer of 2023 kick off in Shelter Island the best way possible,” Surerus said.

Elsewhere, here are other celebratory events on the Island this week:

July 4, Tuesday

The Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh: A 25-minute pyrotechnic display will blast off at 9:30 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park. The fireworks are included in the $10 per car park admission fee.

Event at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville: See fireworks, enjoy live music, food and more from 5 to 10 p.m. at the free event.

July 7, Friday

The City of Long Beach Fireworks Display: The show will begin around 9:10 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from anywhere along the boardwalk and beachfront. The city cautions attendees to expect intermittent lane closures and heavy traffic in the area of Broadway and Long Beach Boulevard.

July 8, Saturday