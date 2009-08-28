Floral Park Marine remembered as a 'hero'

The last time Sgt. Archie Ortega saw his close friend Lance Cpl. Leopold Damas, the young Floral Park Marine talked of the future and spoke of buying his mother a house.

Damas, 26, was a rifleman with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He died Aug. 17, military officials said, during a struggle with militants in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province.

He had also served two tours in Iraq before volunteering to go to Afghanistan, said Ortega, 25, of Elmhurst, a best friend from high school who attended a wake, held Friday in Queens Village.

Ortega, currently stationed in Jacksonville, N.C., said he last saw Damas in May, before the Marine headed for Afghanistan. "He wanted to buy his mother a house in North Carolina," Ortega said, adding Damas also mentioned upgrading his car.

"I just want people to know that he fought and died for this country and don't forget about him and don't forget the men and women who serve this country," Ortega said.

Damas was remembered at the wake as a brave young man who spoke his mind and who was not afraid.

"He's a hero because he died for this country," said Dong Ky, 25, of Elmhurst, another of Damas' friends from high school. "We wouldn't enjoy the freedom we have if it weren't for him."

Also in attendance were members from several Marine Corps leagues, including some from Westchester and Port Washington.

Dom Longobardi, 69, of Floral Park, a member of the Western Long Island Detachment Marine Corps League, noted the recent spike in U.S. deaths in Afghanistan. "We're bringing the battle to the enemy, we're going to take some casualties," said the former Marine.

A funeral service for Damas is 11 a.m. Saturday at Saints Joachim & Anne Roman Catholic Church in Queens Village, Queens.