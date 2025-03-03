12 William Floyd Middle School students sickened after ingesting marijuana edibles, officials say

This story was reported by John Asbury, Nicholas Grasso and Maura McDermott .

Twelve students at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches were sickened and 11 were taken to hospitals after they ingested marijuana edible gummies Monday handed out by another student, Suffolk police and school district officials said.

The students, all between 13 and 14 years old, fell ill at about 10 a.m. and some students were taken to hospitals for evaluation, police said.

District spokesman James Montalto, in a statement, said: "This morning, a student at William Floyd Middle School handed out edible THC gummies to approximately 12 students, who have since fallen ill. The Suffolk County Police Department and local EMTs responded en masse to provide care and assistance, along with our school nurse, to students."

Eleven of the students were hospitalized, Montalto added.

Police said no criminal charges will be filed and discipline will be handled by the school.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jaylee Pereira picked up her son, a seventh grader at the school, early, around 12:50 p.m., after she learned of a commotion happening at the building.

She said neither her son nor any of his friends were involved in the incident, but she was concerned for the sickened students

“That’s terrible,” said Pereira, 40, of Mastic, driving away from the school with her son in the back seat Monday afternoon. “I can’t believe this is going on in the school.”

When she went inside the building to pick up her son, she saw many district parents arguing with school staff and officials, including a school nurse.

“One of the mothers was crying,” Pereira said.

The number of children being taken to emergency rooms for marijuana exposure has grown since edible products began to be legalized, the American Academy of Pediatrics has reported. The products are generally sold in packages of multiple servings of “foods children eat, such as brownies, cookies, gummy candies, lollipops, cupcakes and chocolate bars,” the group said on its website. However, they can contain large amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the ingredient that makes marijuana psychoactive.

Symptoms can include “intoxication, anxiety, panic, paranoia, dizziness, weakness, slurred speech, poor coordination and heart problems,” the pediatric group reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.