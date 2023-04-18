Gun buyback to be in 9 NY locales, including Hauppauge, next week, AG James announces

New York Attorney General Letitia James will host nine simultaneous gun buyback events across the state next week, including one in Hauppauge, officials said.

The first-ever statewide community gun buyback program will be held April 29 as officials will accept working and nonworking unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation in the form of prepaid gift cards, the state attorney general said in a statement.

The sole Long Island event will be held at James' Suffolk County regional office at 300 Motor Pkwy. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional gun buybacks will be held in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Watervliet, Kingston, Syracuse, Johnson City, Plattsburgh and Niagara Falls.

The AG's office will provide $500 per assault rifle or ghost gun; $150 per handgun — $500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person — $75 for a rifle or shotgun and $25 for a nonworking, replica, antique, homemade or 3D-printed gun. There is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in.

The guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box. As part of an amnesty program, no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun and they won't be required to show identification, officials said.

To date, more than 4,000 guns have been purchased by the attorney general's office from communities across the state since 2019, James' office said.