Halloween week patrols at abandoned parks on Long Island aimed at thwarting vandalism

With Halloween around the corner — and a visit to one of Long Island's "scary sites" an attractive idea to some — expect increased police patrols and restrictions at notorious and abandoned locations, officials said.

While Amityville Village police said there are no travel restrictions on Ocean Avenue, the site of the DeFeo murders that gained worldwide notoriety in the wake of the "Amityville Horror" movie, police noted there will be increased patrols and police presence throughout the village — and in the area of the home, whose owners even had the street address changed years ago to deter curiosity seekers.

And Suffolk County police said that while there won't be Halloween-specific additional patrols at locations like the old Dowling College site in Oakdale, they have added patrols there since the campus closure in 2016. Suffolk police will have increased patrols during this Halloween week in order to protect trick-or-treaters, officials said.

The office of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Long Island Regional Director George Gorman said state parks staff and State Park Police will institute travel restrictions — and, will have increased patrols — beginning Friday at several Long Island locations, among them the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center, Nissequogue River State Park and Montauk area spots, including Camp Hero. The increased patrols are designed to thwart vandalism and also help keep the public safe by preventing trespassing, Gorman said.

The Kings Park site has been abandoned since 1996 — and remains a draw during the Halloween season, Gorman said.

"Unfortunately," Gorman said, "Kings Park is considered one of the scariest locations on Long Island, hyped online as a haunted location, and that makes the site a draw around Halloween for anyone who wants to go into the 'scary buildings,' as they say … What a lot of people don't understand is those buildings, being abandoned, are extremely unsafe.

"And we're doing everything we can to keep people safe."

There will be increased patrols by park police and staff, in addition to the daily and overnight patrols already in place at those sites and other state parks locations such as Jones Beach, Bethpage and Robert Moses.

In a statement Friday, state parks said: "Only vehicles and individuals with appropriate reason will be authorized to travel the roadway or walk within the park during this time period. The restriction will be enforced to prevent acts of vandalism and criminal mischief, and to prohibit access to a site potentially hazardous to individuals' health and safety."

The agency said the abandoned buildings at the former psychiatric center have unstable walls and roofs at risk of collapse and that substances like asbestos, lead and PCBs are among the hazardous and cancer-causing substances in the air there. The sites also pose a number of other hazards, Gorman said.

"These buildings are abandoned, and there's deterioration," he said. "What we're trying to do is keep out trespassers and also prevent vandalism, graffiti, damage and break-ins. But, we're also just trying to ensure safety — because with all the deterioration people don't realize the danger."

For families seeking a safe "scary" Halloween event for kids, state parks will host the Great Jack-O'-Lantern Sail Saturday afternoon at Belmont Lake State Park. The event begins at 3 p.m. with a host of children's activities, including games, inflatables, trick-or-treat stations and photos and a walk-through "Spooky Den."

The first 50 carved pumpkins received by park staff will be filled with battery-operated lights and placed on flotation devices to be sailed around the lake at dusk.

Gorman said the event usually draws a crowd of about 5,000, but with warm weather forecast for Saturday — coming after the recent rain-filled weekends — crowds could exceed 10,000. "We'll have increased presence just to keep everyone safe," he said. "It's Halloween. We just want everyone to have fun."