Temps to soar into 90s Wednesday on Long Island and may near 100 by Friday, NWS says

The National Weather Service warned Tuesday in a hazardous weather outlook statement that temperatures across Long Island will soar into the 90s starting Wednesday — and could even approach 100 degrees by Friday.

And, with the heat index figuring to move into the "extreme caution" range Wednesday — and, perhaps, the "danger" zone by Friday, when the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel like it's 105 degrees — the weather service is advising Long Islanders to take precautionary measures. And town and county agencies are reminding residents about the available cooling centers.

The Town of Hempstead on Tuesday announced "Beat the Heat!" measures, with extended beach hours to 7 p.m. and all town pool hours until 8 p.m., beginning Wednesday and running through Saturday, officials said.

Town cooling centers will operate out of town senior centers and will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"Extreme heat can lead to a number of health risks, especially heat exhaustion, which can be life-threatening," Town Supervisor Don Clavin said in a statement Tuesday, adding:

On Wednesday these will include the: Baldwin Senior Center at 1810 North Grand Ave., Baldwin; Franklin Square Senior Center, 1182 Martha Plaza, Franklin Square; Green Acres Senior Center, 400 Flower Rd., Valley Stream; Rosa Parks Senior Center, 2 Babylon Tpke., Roosevelt; Salisbury-East Meadow Senior Center, 460 Salisbury Dr., Westbury; and, Uniondale-Merrick Senior Center, 750 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale. On Thursday, Salisbury-East Meadow and Uniondale-Merrick centers will be open, along with the Elmont Senior Center, 138 Elmont Rd., Elmont; Oceanside Senior Center, 2900 Rockaway Ave., Oceanside; and, Wantagh Senior Center, 1150 Seamans Neck Rd., Wantagh. On Friday, the centers to be opened are Baldwin, Green Acres, Oceanside and Wantagh, as well as the Bellmore Senior Center, 2000 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore and the Levittown Senior Center, 555 N. Newbridge Rd., Levittown.

On Saturday, the open centers will include Baldwin and Uniondale-Merrick, officials said.

In Nassau County, cooling centers include the Cantiague Park Administration office at 480 W. John St., Hicksville, the Wantagh Administration Building at 1 King Rd., Wantagh, and the Mitchel Field Administration Building at 1 Charles Lindberg Blvd., Uniondale. Mitchel Field is open 24 hours, while the two other sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. At closing time at Cantiague and Wantagh, county residents can seek transport to Mitchel Field, officials said in an online post.

In Suffolk, cooling centers are available in the Town of Babylon Town Hall Annex at 281 Phelps Ln., North Babylon, 24 hours a day. In the Town of Huntington, officials said beach and pool hours have been extended until 8 p.m. daily through Saturday — though residents can only access the Dix Hills pool complex at 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy, Dix Hills, between 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday due to earlier daily camp conflicts, while on Saturday pool hours will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The town cooling center located at the Clark Gilles Ice Hockey Arena at the Dix Hills complex will be open from noon to 8 p.m., officials said. The town also has two "spray parks" available to residents: Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park, located on Cuba Hill Road in Elwood, and the Manor Field Spray Park on E. Fifth Street, Huntington Station. Both are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents should check their town websites and town halls to find locations and operating hours for cooling centers.

The weather service said the heat index remains a reliable guide on how to approach outdoor activities, with fatigue possible when the range is in the "caution" zone with a real-feel temperature between 80 and 90 degrees, when heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are all possible with prolonged activity in the "extreme caution" zone when it feels like it's between 90 and 103 degrees and when heat cramps and heat stroke are likely, and heat exhaustion possible, during prolonged outdoor activity once the real-feel temperature hits the "danger" zone — between 103 and 124 degrees.

The current forecast has Nassau and Suffolk in the extreme caution zone Wednesday and Thursday and potentially moving into the danger zone on Friday, officials said.

There's also a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Thursday, the weather service said. Some of those storms could produce "gusty winds," with gusts as high as 21 mph.