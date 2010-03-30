Heavy rain closes shellfishing areas

Citing heavy rains, state environmental officials on Tuesday morning temporarily closed a number of shellfish harvesting areas in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Polluted storm water runoff that washes off roads into local waters can contaminate shellfish with bacteria and pathogens, making it unsafe for human consumption.

The following normally certified areas will be closed to shellfishing until tests indicate that it is safe to harvest there:

Town of Hempstead: All shellfish lands.

Town of Oyster Bay: All shellfish lands in South Oyster Bay, Oyster Bay Harbor and Cold Spring Harbor.

Town of Huntington: All shellfish lands in Cold Spring Harbor, Lloyd Harbor, Centerport Harbor, Duck Island Harbor, Northport Bay and the southern portion of Huntington Bay.

Town of Smithtown and Brookhaven: All shellfish lands in Stony Brook Harbor and its tributaries.

Town of Brookhaven: The northern portions of Great South Bay, Nicoll Bay, Patchogue Bay and all of Bellport Bay and their tributaries, and all of Moriches Bay.

Town of Riverhead: All shellfish lands in Flanders Bay and its tributaries.

Town of Southampton: All shellfish lands within the Town of Southampton, including: Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, Quantuck Canal, Shinnecock Bay, Sag Harbor, outer Sag Harbor, Flanders Bay, Cold Spring Pond, the Sebonac Creeks, Wooley Pond, Fresh Pond, North Sea Harbor, Red Creek Pond, Squire Pond, Noyac Creek and Mill Pond.

Town of East Hampton: All shellfish lands within the Town of East Hampton, including: Three Mile Harbor, Hog Creek, Acabonac Harbor, Napeague Harbor, Montauk Harbor, Sag Harbor, outer Sag Harbor, and a portion of Northwest Harbor.

Town of Shelter Island: All shellfish lands within the creeks, harbors and bay within the Town of Shelter Island.

Town of Southold: All shellfish lands within the creeks, harbors and bays within the Town of Southold, including Fishers Island; and, a portion of Cutchogue Harbor and a portion of Southold Bay.

For more information, call the DEC at 631-444-0480.