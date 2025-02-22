Inaugural Huntington Art Week features painters, woodcarvers and more

From film to photography, dancing to poetry, the inaugural Huntington Art Week brings together a diverse range of artists as a celebration of one of Long Island’s cultural hubs.

The festival, a collaboration between local businesses and dozens of Long Island artists, features more than 50 programs through Feb. 26.

“It’s just the perfect town to support something like this because of the culture and the arts that are already so vibrant and active here,” said Diane Palma, co-owner of the graphic design business Digho in Huntington Village.

On Saturday morning, 11 artists displayed their work at tables set up inside the Conklin Barn for the first event of the day called the Digho museMARKET. The artists represented a wide array of talent, from painting, woodcarving and graphic design.

Palma said the inspiration behind art week came from a member of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce’s arts and experience committee, which she founded. Jose Tutiven, who serves as co-chair of the committee, said as planning got underway, he called Palma and pitched a plan to make it even bigger.

Organizers Diane Palma, of Bethpage, and Jose Tutiven, of Bay Shore, said Huntington is an ideal location for the art week. Credit: Joseph Sperber

As founder and CEO of Colored Colors, an event design company focused on arts and culture, Tutiven said he envisioned creating a week similar to Long Island Restaurant Week.

Time was short to ramp up planning, but Tutiven said he set a goal for 50 programs in one week.

“She thought I was insane, obviously,” he said of Palma. “But we have such a good relationship that we built that she trusts me.”

The pair partnered with Nora Garcia, owner of Ben & Jerry’s in the village, and Nicole Gargano, owner of G6 Digital Media Agency, to organize and market the festival. The week formally kicked off Wednesday with a film screening of the documentary “The Pet Fashion King” at Six Harbors Brewing Co.

Sunday features 15 events

Sunday features the busiest day of the schedule with 15 events that start between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. A complete schedule can be found at huntingtonartweek.com. Most programs require advanced registration.

“It’s a wonderful way to showcase what’s already happening in this town, which is so full of arts in every discipline all through the year,” said Patty Eljaiek, a mixed-media artist from Huntington Station who creates hand-embroidered illustrations.

Eljaiek will host a 2 p.m. workshop Sunday titled “Easy Embroidery” at Ben & Jerry’s where she’ll teach adults and kids “some simple stitches” as an introduction to the craft.

“It’s really fun, it’s very soothing and calming,” she said.

Don Dailey, known as the Sunday Woodcarver, displayed wooden spoons, bowls and gnomes at Saturday’s opening event.

Dailey, of Huntington, evolved from his original job as a cabinet maker to creating carvings, he said. He started small by making spoons for himself and friends, which led to craft shows and the business growing.

Brentwood resident Andrew Cayon, left, shows his work to Anna Edwards, center, and Lori Edwards, both of Huntington. Credit: Joseph Sperber

Emma Pinezich, of Huntington, a ceramic artist who focuses on functional pottery, said while there other events for artists to get together, the art week " has been a really awesome longer focus just on art."

The art week organizers said they’ve been encouraged with the turnout at events, especially considering the festival is in its first year.

“I think it’s just creating that energy and getting excited,” Palma said. “And just let people be aware of what’s here all the time.”

Tutiven said his goal with his business has been “to see more innovation in the art space on Long Island.” He said if the art week proves successful, he can envision broadening it even further as a Long Island Art Week.