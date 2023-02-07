Vehicle inspection stickers to change colors each year, state DMV announces

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is revamping its inspection stickers to be color coded annually in an effort to make vehicle information more secure.

The print-on-demand stickers at auto shops and inspection stations will change color based on the inspection year, starting with yellow in 2023. The stickers will have vehicle-specific information, including mileage, vehicle identification numbers and license plate numbers, according to the DMV.

Some of the stickers are already being distributed, but the DMV expects the full rollout of new stickers to be completed by the end of the year.

Traditional stickers are being phased out but may stay in circulation through the end of 2024.

The DMV is notifying police throughout the state to recognize the new stickers as legal and valid, DMV officials said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”