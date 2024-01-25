Edwin F Torres

Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

Associate broker, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

$2,000 fine

Torres agreed to a settlement with the Department of State in March 2022. In the settlement, Torres admitted to violating state real estate law by requiring a Black tester to get a mortgage preapproval from a lender before sending him listings but not requiring the same of a white tester before sending him 20 listings. Torres also admitted to failing to provide a legally required agency disclosure form that informs clients about their rights and the agent's obligations. As part of the settlement, the department agreed to renew Torres’ associate broker license.

