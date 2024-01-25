Long IslandInvestigations

Edwin F Torres

Real Estate Agent Edwin F. Torres.

Real Estate Agent Edwin F. Torres. Credit: Newsday

Brokerage in at time of test:

Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

Current License Status:

Associate broker, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Plainview

Outcome:

$2,000 fine

Case Summary:

Torres agreed to a settlement with the Department of State in March 2022. In the settlement, Torres admitted to violating state real estate law by requiring a Black tester to get a mortgage preapproval from a lender before sending him listings but not requiring the same of a white tester before sending him 20 listings. Torres also admitted to failing to provide a legally required agency disclosure form that informs clients about their rights and the agent's obligations. As part of the settlement, the department agreed to renew Torres’ associate broker license.

Agent and Company Responses:

