A grand jury is investigating Suffolk Child Protective Services' handling of the Thomas Valva case. Thomas, 8, was killed by his father, Michael Valva, and his then-fiancee after CPS had investigated allegations of child abuse. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone, J. Conrad Williams Jr.; File Footage; Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva