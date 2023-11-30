Long Island school sexual abuse lawsuit settlement data

Two dozen Long Island school districts have paid a combined $28.8 million to settle 37 lawsuits brought by former students who say teachers, administrators, fellow students and school staffers sexually abused them, Newsday has found.

The former students brought the cases under the Child Victims Act, state legislation allowing child sexual abuse victims a temporary window to file lawsuits for damages. Before the law, alleged victims couldn't file claims after age 23.

The chart below details each settlement, including the payout and the allegations. The school district's financial responsibility is its payout after any insurance money. In most instances when an insurance company covered the payout, Newsday did not reach out to the school district for comment.

Read more about the lawsuits here.