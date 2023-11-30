Long IslandInvestigations

Long Island school sexual abuse lawsuit settlement data

The Cold Spring Harbor school district has paid $14.3 million...

The Cold Spring Harbor school district has paid $14.3 million in the last year to settle lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act, the most of any on Long Island. Credit: Pablo Garcia Corradi

By Jim Baumbachjim.baumbach@newsday.com

Two dozen Long Island school districts have paid a combined $28.8 million to settle 37 lawsuits brought by former students who say teachers, administrators, fellow students and school staffers sexually abused them, Newsday has found.

The former students brought the cases under the Child Victims Act, state legislation allowing child sexual abuse victims a temporary window to file lawsuits for damages. Before the law, alleged victims couldn't file claims after age 23.

The chart below details each settlement, including the payout and the allegations. The school district's financial responsibility is its payout after any insurance money. In most instances when an insurance company covered the payout, Newsday did not reach out to the school district for comment.

Read more about the lawsuits here.

Jim Baumbach

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative reporter at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He spent two decades in the sports department, where he covered every professional team and league, including events such as the Super Bowl and World Series.

More on this topic

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME