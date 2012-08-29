Isabella, Jaden top NYC baby names

Most New Yorkers are pretty unoriginal when it comes to naming their kids.

There were more than 600 baby girls named Isabella and more than 800 boys named Jayden last year, Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Wednesday, the third consecutive year those monikers topped the city's list of most popular baby names.

Bloomberg gave early birthday gifts -- a "Made in NY" T-shirt and an "official NYC baby" bib -- to two "pretty adorable" infants given those names when they were born in September at Coney Island Hospital.

Bloomberg tried in vain to get little Jayden Marthone to give him a high-five or fist bump during a news conference Wednesday in City Hall.

"Don't start crying," he said moments later to Isabella Pal as they posed for a photo. "You'll make me look bad."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Marthone's mother, Kimberly Harris, of Crown Heights, said she considered naming her son Jonathan or Christian, but she and his dad, Stanley Marthone, chose Jayden instead.

"I didn't know it was a popular name at the time," said Harris, 25.

Natalia Lattanzio, of Borough Park, said she never thought of naming her daughter anything else.

"When I was a teenager, I always said if I had a daughter, I would name her Isabella," said Lattanzio, 30.