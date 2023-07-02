Experts: Keep pets calm during July Fourth fireworks by keeping them inside

For many Long Islanders, the July Fourth holiday means fun times with friends and family at the beach, enjoying backyard barbecues and marveling at fireworks displays.

But it can be a traumatic and dangerous time for their pets. Many animals — mainly cats and dogs — flee from their owners' homes because of exploding fireworks. In addition, party staples such as sparklers, glow sticks, charcoal, kebab skewers and table scraps pose serious hazards to pets, experts said.

The loud boom of fireworks is hard on the sensitive ears of animals — boths pets and wildlife — and reverberates through their bodies, said Gary Rogers, board president of the Nassau County SPCA.

"It causes a flight or fight response," said Rogers.

More pets go missing in the days around July Fourth than any other time of the year, according to many animal welfare organizations. There are steps owners can take to keep cats, dogs and other animals safe.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests that owners make sure their cats and dogs have identification tags with up-to-date information including a name and phone number.

If their pets are not microchipped, owners should speak with their veterinarian about the procedure, which involves placing a small chip under the animal’s skin. Information on that chip makes it easier to locate owners if a pet goes missing.

Because fireworks can be frightening for some animals, Rogers suggests keeping pets secured indoors with air-conditioning as well as music or television playing to help drown out the noise.

Dogs that become extremely stressed due to fireworks may need temporary medication to help them relax. And some owners of dogs who react badly to fireworks have found snug-fitting vests and shirts specially designed for this purpose can ease their anxiety.

Any kind of supplement, medication or device should be cleared by the pet’s veterinarian before use.

Additionally, experts advise against bringing dogs to July Fourth parties and outdoor celebrations. If walking a dog outside is necessary, the Humane Society advises making sure they are leashed and under control at all times.

After the festivities, it is important for an owner to be vigilant while walking their dog or allowing them in the yard. Even without fireworks, there may be debris scattered across a wide area that a curious pet can pick up or try to eat.

Food scraps also carry hazards. Items like avocados, chocolate, grapes and onions are toxic for dogs so make sure they can’t access these on the ground or on discarded plates.

“We may overindulge at a barbecue but the scraps fed to a dog may create gastrointestinal problems,” said Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross in a statement. “Keep your dogs on a regular diet and be sure to ask your guests not to give table food to your pet.”