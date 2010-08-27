Latest LIRR Weekend service plan

MTA Long Island Rail Road is advising customers to expect significant schedule changes and delays during Friday’s evening rush hours as a result of damage to a major switching tower at Jamaica Station caused by a cable fire on Monday morning.

West Hempstead Branch

Weekend customers on the LIRR’s West Hempstead branch, one of its least traveled routes, will be served via buses between Valley Stream and West Hempstead.

Bus Service Locust Manor, Laurelton, and Rosedale

Customers at Locust Manor, Laurelton, and Rosedale stations will have bus service to and from Jamaica throughout the weekend in place of trains as a result of the switch and signal testing.

Bus Service Hollis and Queens Village

Eastbound Buses Saturday: Customers traveling eastbound to Hollis and Queens Village stations on Saturday, August 28 will have bus service from Jamaica Station; trains will operate westbound from Hollis and Queens Village on Saturday.

Westbound Buses Sunday: Customers traveling westbound from Hollis and Queens Village stations on Sunday, August 29 will have bus service to Jamaica Station; trains will operate eastbound to Hollis and Queens Village on Sunday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bus Service St. Albans

Eastbound Buses Saturday: Customers traveling eastbound to St. Albans Station on Saturday, August 28 will have bus service from Jamaica Station; trains will operate westbound from St. Albans on Saturday.

Westbound Buses Sunday: Customers traveling westbound from St. Albans Station on Sunday, August 29 will have Bus service to Jamaica Station; trains will operate eastbound to St. Albans on Sunday.

Far Rockaway Branch

Far Rockaway Branch customers traveling to and from Penn Station on the weekend will make their connections at Valley Stream instead of Jamaica.

Babylon Branch

Babylon Branch customers traveling to and from Atlantic Terminal on the weekend will make their connections at Valley Stream instead of Jamaica .

Oyster Bay Branch

Westbound Oyster Bay Branch customers traveling to LIRR western terminals on the weekend will make their connections at Mineola instead of Jamaica.