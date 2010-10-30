LI celebrity jewelry launch raises money for charity

Hundreds of housewives gathered to catch a glimpse of Eva Longoria Parker Saturday afternoon at swanky London Jewelers in Manhasset, and truth be told, not a one in the bunch looked desperate.

Wearing a trim black jacket, zipped leggings and sky-high Louboutin stilettos, the actress came to support her good pal Loren Ridinger, whose stunning jewelry collection, Loren Jewels, launched at London Jewelers Saturday. "She's my little baby Evita muse," said Ridinger, hugging the diminutive Longoria Parker. The actress, who won high praise for her look on the 2010 Emmy red carpet, said, "I was just wearing a simple black dress. I won best-dressed because of my earrings." The long, dangling rubies were by Ridinger, of course.

Parker appeared at the store around 2:30 p.m., a little tardy for the party because of terrible traffic, she said. "I've never been to Long Island before," she exclaimed. Um, welcome.

The A-list crowd upstairs at the posh, invitation-only gig ("A" as in good customers) included two 40-something sisters and their mom from Great Neck, who each bought a pair of earrings (close to $30,000 worth of bling, though a portion of proceeds from the day will be donated to Rally with Kids for Cancer Foundation, the charity that Longoria Parker and Ridinger chair).

The reality show star Jonathan Cheban of E's "The Spin Crowd" didn't get much attention here but had teenagers swooning when the party moved to the store's main floor.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Lisa Vanderpump, came, too, with her well-dressed Pom, Giggy.

Behind the high-rolling scene, it was kind of a homey lovefest in a small in-store dining room where the actress, jeweler and entourage stopped to refuel before meeting their public. Upon learning that Ridinger had a sinus infection, London Jewelers owner Candy Udell had whipped up a pot of homemade chicken soup for the group. "It's amazing," said Ridinger, slurping away with Longoria Parker. "I've had three bowls."

Maybe it had an effect on Longoria Parker, who later worked the downstairs jewelry counter (open to the public) like a superwoman, signing autographs, taking cell phone pictures, modeling her Loren bracelets. What a sport.

"Is that really you?" asked Tracey Nathel, of Woodbury, who looked into the actress' eyes. Longoria Parker flashed her a huge smile. "Oh my God, I love her," Nathel said. "I'm star-struck."