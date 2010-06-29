LI CRIME BRIEFS

FREEPORT / School administrator's plea deal in dog cruelty

A Brooklyn high school assistant principal pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he abandoned his French bulldog in his Freeport home in 2008, according to Nassau District Attorney Kathleen Rice's Office.

Frank Hopson, 59, was promised a sentence of 15 days in prison and 200 hours of community service in exchange for a guilty plea to charges of animal cruelty and abandonment of animals, the DA's office said. If convicted, he would have faced up to a year in prison.

His lawyer, Patrick Brackley of Manhattan, said, "He just wants to put all this behind and get on with his life."

Hopson was reassigned from his position as assistant principal at the Clara Barton High School, according to New York City Department of Education spokeswoman Margie Feinberg.

The dog was rehabilitated and adopted by an out-of-state family, the DA said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

- SOPHIA CHANG





LEVITTOWN / Man pleads not guilty in nightclub stabbing death

A Brentwood man pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges Tuesday in the killing of a man at Levittown nightclub in May.

Jovany Huddleston, 23, an appliance installer from Brentwood, was ordered held without bail by County Court Judge George Peck at his arraignment on a grand jury indictment.

According to his lawyer, Dana Grossblatt of Jericho, Huddleston was acting in self-defense on May 22. Prosecutors said he used a pocketknife to stab Bryant Nunez in the abdomen and Rainero Ramirez in the neck outside the Shy Lounge on Hempstead Turnpike.

Nunez, 19, died of his injuries, while Ramirez was treated and released.

- SOPHIA CHANG





WESTBURY / Not-guilty plea in crash that killed attorney

A Huntington Station man accused of driving a stolen car and fatally hitting Nassau County deputy attorney Joseph Carney was charged with murder, manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while impaired by drugs and dozens of lesser charges in a grand jury indictment Tuesday.

Robert Feder, 51, pleaded not guilty at the arraignment at County Court in Mineola. He was ordered held without bail by County Court Judge Meryl Berkowitz. He is represented by Legal Aid, which did not return a phone message Tuesday.

On May 4, Feder was driving a 2010 Hyundai on a residential street in Westbury when he broadsided Carney's car, police said. Officers on patrol for aggressive drivers were about to attempt to pull Feder over when he sped away and ran a red light, colliding with Carney and another vehicle, police said. Feder is due back in court July 21.

- SOPHIA CHANG





REGION / Franzese jury to begin deliberations Wednesday

The jury in the racketeering trial of Long Island mob legend John "Sonny" Franzese is set to begin deliberations Wednesday after receiving its charge late Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in federal court in Brooklyn. Franzese, 93, reputed underboss of the Colombo crime family, and three others are charged with extortion, robbery and loan-sharking.





NORTH LINDENHURST / Boy, 14, shot in arm while leaving park

Two men fired at a 14-year-old boy leaving a park near the North Lindenhurst Pool on Straight Path, striking him in the left forearm, police said Tuesday.

Suffolk police said the shooting happened at 5:42 p.m. Monday. They said the boy did not realize he had been shot until a passerby told him he was bleeding. The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

- JOHN VALENTI