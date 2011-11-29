LI CRIME BRIEFS

CENTRAL ISLIP / Robber, banker testify in robbery spree trial

A robber and a bank official Monday gave their accounts of a harrowing holdup, caught on video by a surveillance camera.

Terrell Maden, a self-confessed member of a crew that robbed jewelry stores, banks and a post office, testified in federal court in Central Islip how he went into a Chase branch in Oakdale Gardens, Queens, in February 2009 armed with a gun and a mock bomb.

He threatened to detonate the bomb unless he got a bag stuffed with cash.

James Won, then working as a personal banker at the branch on the Horace Harding Expressway, testified Maden went over to his desk, displayed a handgun and motioned toward a bomb-like device in a bag.

Maden fled with $25,000 in cash. The "bomb" was actually flares and a clock taped together, federal prosecutors Lara Treinis Gatz and Thomas Sullivan said.

The Chase robbery was one of six at banks on Long Island and Queens that prosecutors say were masterminded by Sharod Williams, 39, and his first cousin, Travis Walker, 25. They are also accused of robbing the Wyandanch post office and a Far Rockaway jewelry store.

Maden testified in exchange for a lenient sentence.

But Williams' attorney, Randi Chavis, and Walker's attorney, Glenn Obedin, have argued their clients are being framed by the actual robbers.

-- ROBERT E. KESSLER

INWOOD / Man sentenced in murder; faces charges in N.C.

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday for robbing and killing an Inwood drug dealer during a botched drug deal.

James Currie, 26, of Charlotte, was convicted last month of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Desmond Kelly.

He now will be sent to Mecklenburg County, N.C., to face murder charges in a 2010 shooting death.

Currie's defense lawyer, Dana Grossblatt of Jericho, said her client maintains his innocence in the Inwood case.

-- ANN GIVENS

ISLANDWIDE / Holiday period yields fewer DWI arrests

Drunken-driving arrests over the extended Thanksgiving weekend were down slightly compared with last year, Suffolk and Nassau police said Monday.

From Wednesday afternoon through Sunday night, Suffolk County police had 63 arrests for drunken driving, a spokeswoman said. Last year, Suffolk reported 69 arrests over roughly the same period.

Nassau County police made 56 arrests from Wednesday through early Monday, a spokeswoman said. Last year, the department recorded 71 driving while intoxicated arrests.

Arrests by Suffolk County Sheriffs were up, however, the office said Monday. Deputies made 15 DWI arrests over the holiday period, compared with four last year.

-- GARY DYMSKI