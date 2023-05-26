100 Black Men of Eastern New York plan to 'uplift each other' by mentoring to all

Mentorship programs often focus on teens and young adults — but the founders of a recently formed nonprofit are taking a novel approach, arguing people in their 30s, 40s and even into retirement also need support.

“We have expanded mentoring to mentoring across their lifetimes, up to age 78, because we recognize that people need mentoring beyond high school and college and into their early work career,” says Phil Andrews, the primary force behind the establishment of the 100 Black Men of Eastern New York and its first president.

Molding children into leaders will be the core mission of the group, which officially started in December. But while members envision partnering with schools and other nonprofits, they also plan to stretch their reach to job seekers, men with health issues, widowers and more.

Younger mentees would ideally be paired with two professionals to increase the chances of a connection and to reinforce the same messages. Young professionals would be advised on expanding their companies or getting promoted to the upper echelons of their industry. Seniors would get assistance in enhancing their lives and support as they age.

“It’s important for us to uplift each other,” said treasurer Desmond Horsham-Brathwaite, 44, of West Hempstead.

The nonprofit, which covers Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and slices of the Bronx and Staten Island, is the latest addition to 100 Black Men of America, a national association with more than 100 chapters. The group sums up its core mission as Four for the Future — mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic empowerment — and chapters must set up programs that expand upon these topics.

The new group’s mission is similar to that of another local organization, 100 Black Men of Long Island. That group started in 1974, with Andrews serving as its president from 2009 to 2013 before leaving for personal reasons.

The board of the 100 Black Men of Long Island voted last year to separate from the national association and now operates independently. Its president, Curtiss Jacobs, declined to comment.

The Eastern New York group has about 30 members from diverse professions. Andrews, 59, is a retired New York City corrections officer and public relations professional from Flushing who founded the African American Small Business Foundation and serves as president of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce. Horsham-Brathwaite is a former accountant, and the group’s secretary, John Nedd, 60, is a retired Nassau police detective who was vice president of the 100 Black Men of Long Island for several years.

Chapter member John Jabari Michel, 45, of West Babylon, whose company counsels people on their eating habits, believes the new chapter will be an incubator because its members come from so many sectors — including real estate, banking, health and business.

“To be able to converge and bring those minds together,” he said, “is a great platform in terms of networking and figuring out what initiatives we can implement to get information out to more people.”

Last month, about two dozen adults attended a mental health panel discussion hosted by the group at Hempstead Village’s Kennedy Park.

“You find that Black men, because of culture, they would prefer to talk about things with a friend, family member, or go to a church, go to the barbershop,” Clinton Clovis, president of New Hope Mental Health Counseling Services, said at the time. “Anywhere but come into a room where they have to sit down and talk about the issues because of this feeling that they can deal with it without outside intervention.”

Members have also considered holding auditorium-style sessions so the mentors can reach as many young men and boys as possible, and there have been talks with school district officials about creating programs.

“The need is so great for Black men to give back to their community,” Andrews said.

‘Willing to help’

As they plan community programs, members of the new nonprofit have received a host of individual requests, ranging from help finding a veterinary internship to assistance for nonprofit leaders.

Chantal Augustin, 60, of Brentwood, hopes members can help her son, Josiah Connor, 18, a senior at Brentwood High School.

Augustin, a single parent, has tried to nurture the promise she sees in Connor — buying drums for him because as a baby he would make music with his straw and spoon — and she recently had a difficult talk with him about finances because he expects to attend college.

“I really don’t have anything saved up for him,” said Augustin, who was laid off in March from her job as a customer service representative. “Living paycheck to paycheck is kind of difficult to put things aside for college.”

Chantal Augustin, left, and son Josiah Connor, 18, from Brentwood, at Living Proof Church of God in Christ in Bay Shore, where Connor plays drums. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Augustin contacted 100 Black Men of Eastern New York after her son chose to take acting and music courses at Bowie State University in Maryland. The college awarded him a band scholarship of $8,500 per semester, but the university estimates tuition and other costs at almost $38,000 per semester for out-of-state students.

When Andrews called her back the next day, the mother felt a bit of hope and appreciated the job postings he found for her: “They said they were willing to help any way they can.”

Augustin also dreams of the nonprofit matching her son with a lifelong mentor.

“I can’t teach him to be a man,” she said. “Maybe certain things he doesn’t feel comfortable talking to me. My son is very quiet. He might just open up to somebody.”

Connor agreed he’s not going to talk about girlfriends to his mother and is open to a father figure in his life.

The young man had picked out his prom attire but couldn’t pay for it all, until the new 100 Black Men chapter saved the party by paying about $260 for the outfit, from bow tie to shoes.

“I never hear about raising money for the guys. You always hear about the prom dresses,” Andrews said, noting this could be the start of a prom program.

Isaiah Grigg, a member of the group, wants to give back as a mentor, but he also needs help to grow.

Grigg, 41, founded a nonprofit in 2014, MusicBreeds, which cultivates musicians through after-school programs for middle and high school students in low-income communities, teaching them not just how to play the instruments but the financial aspects of the entertainment industry.

His ambition is a $150,000 expansion that will include a “one-stop” music center open to the community, particularly at-risk youth. He recently leased 24,000 square feet of space in a Hempstead Village building, which he plans to open in July to help young people get GEDs, career counseling, lessons on the technical side of producing music and training to start their own businesses.

Grigg and Andrews have been discussing how their nonprofits can join forces, including the 100 Black Men chapter scouting funding sources for MusicBreeds.

“I believe our missions are aligned in wanting to see our communities thrive as well as creating new workforce opportunities for black and brown youth,” Grigg said.

As a mentor, Grigg believes he can use his own life experiences to inspire others.

Growing up, his mother was a single parent who sometimes didn’t have a babysitter, so she would take him to the homes where she worked as a health care aide and hide him in a closet.

“It broke her heart,” Grigg recalled. “But it really navigated my world where all I wanted to do was to provide the stability for her, for myself and for my future family. It lit a fire in me. . . . It still drives me now, for me to not want to see anybody else in my path have to experience that.”

Fundraising concerns

Leaders and members of the nonprofit point to funding as a key challenge in meeting their mission.

Yearly dues of $300 per member will help pay for scholarships and other needs, leaders said. Annual dinners could aid in fundraising, and corporations could sponsor programs.

The Eastern New York chapter will also look for competitive grants awarded each year by the national association, based in Atlanta. For example, its “Wallet Wise” program offers funding for budget counseling for low-income families. Health grants would pay for violence prevention, as well as cancer awareness and mental health programs. Grants to the national association from corporations, such as Coca-Cola and Southwest Airlines, are awarded to local chapters for various initiatives, including voting access and police reform. There’s even a PGA Tour grant to help youngsters learn golf and attend golf competitions.

One long-term goal for the Eastern New York chapter is setting up an endowment of at least $250,000 for scholarships and educational needs.

Members also hope to expand their mentees’ horizons, with trips to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Broadway shows and museums in Manhattan. That will require money for buses, hotel stays for out-of-state trips and other expenses, they said.

“You can’t just meet with these kids and do nothing,” Nedd said. “These kids are seeing the outside world through social media and social media could be very distorted. We’ve got to take them out of there for them to see themselves. Just traveling outside of Long Island opens up their world.”