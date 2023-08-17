My Turn: Adrienne Wilber of Holtsville's love of libraries persists through the years

I love libraries! When I was young, my mother would take my brother and I to the Smithtown Public Library’s Commack branch to borrow books and participate in their summer reading programs.

I remember one summer reading program where I received a clown poster. The library gave out a colorful balloon sticker every time you read a book. I had fun reading a number of books and filling up the poster with all the balloon stickers! Programs like these made me enjoy reading as a kid. I particularly loved books by E.B. White, such as “Charlotte’s Web” and “The Trumpet of the Swan.”

I moved to Holtsville over 30 years ago and enjoy going to the Sachem Public Library. I make use of their books, CDs, DVDs, craft and cooking programs and free music concerts.

When my kids were young, I would take them to many of the library’s children’s programs. This ultimately helped them enjoy reading as adults. My oldest son enjoys reading Stephen King, while my youngest son reads many science fiction and fantasy books.

Recently I learned of a brilliant idea in which you obtain a passport-style book at your local library and get it stamped while visiting other libraries in your county. The passport provides a list of the Suffolk County libraries along with their addresses and what makes each unique. You can even win a gift card after visiting five or more libraries.

There are over 50 libraries in Suffolk County. This summer I decided to take the challenge of going to 25 libraries and I am so happy I did.

Many of the libraries have interesting histories and are unique in many ways. The John Jermain Memorial Library, located in Sag Harbor, is supposedly haunted. The Quogue Library was built in 1897 next to the old 1822 schoolhouse and is quite beautiful. The Mattituck-Laurel Library offered free cookies because it had to cancel its outdoor movie night due to inclement weather.

Several libraries, such as the Brookhaven Free Library, offered free COVID test kits. The Middle Country Public Library provides free lunches for low-income children. Many libraries, such as the Sayville library, provide free food for low-income families and a pet pantry for their pets.

The Comsewogue Public Library has beautiful lion, dragon and spider sculptures on its grounds. The Patchogue Library has a huge mural outside and East Islip has a ceramic mural showing the history of the town. Many libraries offer free plant seeds, provide areas for puzzles and have board games for borrowing. The Center Moriches Library has an impressive café that attracts a range of patrons. There was a chess tournament in the Riverhead Library.

Libraries now have 3D printers and many interesting programs. There are rooms for people to play cards or mahjong. Many libraries offer free concerts, especially in the summer.

One of the most beautiful libraries was the Bayport-Blue Point Library, which was built where the St. Ursuline Sisters retreat was located. It still has stained glass windows in several of the rooms and was charming.

I recommend checking out your local library. Libraries are hidden gems in our community. I think you will meet some wonderful people. It’s a great way to spend your day and it’s free!

Check out a few and you won’t be disappointed.

Adrienne Wilber

Holtsville