Long IslandLI Life

Anniversary: Donna and Victor Santoro, 60 years

Donna and Victor Santoro.

Donna and Victor Santoro. Credit: Brittany Santoro Karp

DONNA AND VICTOR SANTORO, of St. James, were wed May 16, 1964, at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church in Middle Village, Queens. Victor retired from the New York City Department of Sanitation and ran several of his own businesses. Donna still works two days a week at a dental office in Dix Hills. They have three children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They are planning a celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family cruise.   

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland. The conversation continues on newsday.com/nextli where we invite Long Islanders to share their experiences on this looming crisis of changing weather patterns, flooding, shoreline protection, home buyouts and more to find potential solutions for the region’s future.

Paying the Price: Long Island's stormy future Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland. The conversation continues on newsday.com/nextli where we invite Long Islanders to share their experiences on this looming crisis of changing weather patterns, flooding, shoreline protection, home buyouts and more to find potential solutions for the region’s future.

Paying the Price: Long Island's stormy future Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME