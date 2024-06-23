Anniversary: Donna and Victor Santoro, 60 years

DONNA AND VICTOR SANTORO, of St. James, were wed May 16, 1964, at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church in Middle Village, Queens. Victor retired from the New York City Department of Sanitation and ran several of his own businesses. Donna still works two days a week at a dental office in Dix Hills. They have three children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They are planning a celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family cruise.