60th anniversary: Dorothy and Robert Valerga

DOROTHY AND ROBERT VALERGA, of Seaford, were wed April 11, 1964, at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Astoria, Queens. The reception was held at Riccardo’s Catering Hall in Astoria. Dorothy retired in 2009 from the Garden City environmental consulting firm EEA. Robert retired in 1999 from AON Corp., in Manhattan. They have two children, one of whom is deceased, and four grandsons. They celebrated at Goccia D’Oro II in Lindenhurst. —Diane Daniels