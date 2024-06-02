Anniversary: JoAnn and Mick DuRussel, 40 years
JOANN AND MICK DURUSSEL, of Lake Ronkonkoma, were wed April 29, 1984, at Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Port Jefferson. JoAnn works as a secretary in the William Floyd High School and Mick owns Advantage Cleaning Services in Ronkonkoma, an office cleaning business. They have two children and two granddaughters. They celebrated with a dinner at the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow.
