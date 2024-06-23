Long IslandLI Life

Anniversary: Margherita and Peter Pirozzi, 50 years

Margherita and Peer Pirozzi.

Margherita and Peer Pirozzi. Credit: Victoria Williams

MARGHERITA AND PETER PIROZZI, of Shirley, were wed May 11, 1974, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Westbury. They have three children and five grandchildren. They celebrated with family and their closest friends at Sonoma Grill in Holtsville. Back in 1974, they made a promise to dance together on their 50th wedding anniversary and they say they feel blessed to have been able to do it.  

