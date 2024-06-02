Long IslandLI Life

Anniversary: Tisha and Mike Trezza, 30 years

Tisha and Mike Trezza. Credit: Michael Trezza

TISHA AND MIKE TREZZA, of Lindenhurst, were wed April 9, 1994, at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Amityville. Tisha is a licensed insurance agent at GEICO and has worked in travel for many years. Mike worked in the advertising department at Newsday for more than 30 years and now is an adjunct professor of communications at Farmingdale State College. They have one daughter. They are planning a cruise to Bermuda this summer.

