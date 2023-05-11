African folktales, marathon running and finding purpose in life: Three Long Island spiritual leaders discuss their books

A number of Long Island spiritual leaders have recently published books about life skills and matters of faith — subjects they care deeply about. This week's clergy tell the stories behind their books about the value of storytelling, the search for meaningful purpose in life and the connection between long-distance running and faith.

Arthur Dobrin Credit: Linda Rosier

Arthur Dobrin

Leader emeritus, Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, Garden City

At their core, religions aim to promote empathy and compassion. Through sacred texts, practices such as prayer and meditation, inspirational sermons, and requirements of charitable giving, the hearts of devotees are opened not only to those who are kin but also to those who are strangers.

There is yet another route to empathy and that is through storytelling. Stories enlarge our visions by allowing us to see the world through another's eyes. This is especially true when the stories are about people who come from another place, whose experiences may be foreign to us. A good story is a gateway into another culture, and in the end we recognize that although we may love differently or live in radically different worlds, we are all human under the skin. I co-wrote a book of African folktales with Dorcas Kiptoo, who heard them from her grandmother growing up in rural Kenya. “Why We Tell Stories” (Nsemia Inc., 2023),takes the reader to a place they may have never been, to see things through others' eyes. It’s the very basis of making the world a better place.

The Rev. William McBride Credit: Laysha Lewis

The Rev. William McBride

Religious director, Interfaith Community Religious Education Program, Brookville Multifaith Campus, Glen Head

When my mother, Mary McBride, was hoping to land a contract for what would become her bestselling book, “Grandma Knows Best, But No One Ever Listens!,” (Simon and Schuster, 1987) her mantra for motivation was, "Prayer, Patience and Postage!" For me, "Postage!" not only invoked laughter, but also represented her willingness to invest in something she had faith in.

As the author of “Happiness In The Long Run,” published by our family publishing house, Oy Father Publishing (OyFather.com), I have invested in something I have faith in. I have finished more than 40 marathons and was once known as The Running Priest, so I have some authority to offer lessons connecting faith and marathon running. Each chapter aims at guiding participants toward faith in finishing their tests of endurance. The book features 26 examples of what I call Olympian life marathon pace-setters, who have faced difficult moments and risen to each occasion with Olympian grace. Anecdotes from the lives of these pace-setters inspire and encourage healthy habits of happiness. Chapters end with questions designed to help readers reflect on their own practices. Subtitled "An ABC for Thriving Thru Life's Marathon," this book teaches readers to find joy in enduring whatever challenge they face.

Rabbi Tuvia Teldon Credit: Chaya Teldon

Rabbi Tuvia Teldon

Regional director, Chabad Lubavitch of Long Island

A sense of meaningful purpose in life is the birthright of every human being. Unfortunately, life today is so complex, it has become very challenging to connect to our purpose with clarity and confidence. Questions abound. Is it even possible to figure out my individual purpose in life? What is the difference between fulfilling a purpose and fulfilling my unique purpose? Why is it that humans are the only beings who don't inherently fulfill our purpose? So many people give up on feeling a purpose or simply don't care. As a result, they often remain unfulfilled.

In my work I noticed this sense of frustration, and sometimes even futility, so I decided to write a book, “Eight Paths of Purpose” (Outskirts Press, 2020), for readers of all ages, religions and backgrounds to provide tools to help anybody fulfill their unique purpose to a greater degree. Living a life of purpose is not as difficult as many think. When we really feel connected to our purpose, life takes on an entirely new dimension, which both energizes us and gives us the inner strength to overcome tremendous challenges. For this rabbi, the results have been very gratifying.