Asking the Clergy: Talking to those who don't believe in God

Although the vast majority of U.S. adults believe in God, the 81% who do represent a new low, down 6 percentage points from 2017, according to the Gallup “Values and Beliefs” poll most recently conducted last year. This week’s clergy discuss how they might engage with the one in five people in the United States who told Gallup they are nonbelievers.

Sanaa Nadim

Chaplain and director, Islamic Society, and chair, Interfaith Center, Stony Brook University

Whether God exists is often described as one of life’s greatest mysteries. But the question itself comes with immense responsibility.

In the Islamic tradition, it is believed that we were created first as spirits, and that these spirits bore witness to our Lord and Creator. Given that our spirits have met God, there is no way for us, in the human form, to deny God’s existence. Our Islamic faith is built on a long tradition of prophets, from Noah to Jesus to Muhammad, who experienced immense struggles and hardships yet remained steadfast in their belief that God watched over them. Their parables demonstrate that believing in God does not necessarily absolve one of personal struggle and pain, but can strengthen resolve.

In Chapter 55 of the Quran, God invites mankind to reflect on the blessings of the earth, on the moon and sun and their perfect alignment. He calls on us to understand the role that the oceans and the rivers play in mankind’s prosperity. He invites us to scan the Earth in recognition of the bounties that we simply take for granted. For some, seeing is believing. But without faith, what is our existence all about?

Rabbi Rafi Rank

Rabbi emeritus, Midway Jewish Center, Syosset

The last thing an atheist needs is a lecture by a cleric. When people declare their disbelief, in the very least, their honesty is commendable. Debates on the reasons to believe rarely change anyone’s views. Of the multiple reasons for belief, none are conclusive, meaning only that belief is not a matter of logic but of faith.

My own faith was secured in having grown up among believers. These were people who had witnessed or suffered war, hunger and economic hardship, yet when the sun set on Friday, they were in synagogue for Shabbat prayer. Their belief in God and association with like-minded friends allowed them to laugh, to love and work, and in some cases, rebuild their families from scratch. I’ve read no article nor heard a lecture more convincing than the demonstration of daily faith by such courageous people.

Beyond that, would that more people held themselves accountable to an infinite energy that demanded of us honesty, kindness and compassion. That’s a power that I would want moving my life. No arguments I’ve made for belief have convinced anyone to believe, but I hope the manner in which I conduct my life does — if only a little.

The Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr.

Pastor, Church-in-the-Garden, Garden City

“Most theology … is essentially biography,” wrote the writer and theologian Frederick Buechner. Therefore, the starting place for a conversation about belief in God is the autobiographical understanding of a person’s life. Hearing about someone’s life allows me to create opportunities for empathy and human connections that paint the canvas of that person’s beliefs and nonbeliefs and how they move in the world, with a nuanced picture detailed with clarity and vibrant colors.

Too often, by not allowing the space for one to express their story and narrative, assumptions are made. The conversation then turns into unsolicited comments and unsanctioned and unwanted proselytization, ultimately benefiting neither party.

My belief in God comes from the long and humbling road of questioning, discerning, learning and, most importantly, experiencing what I believe to be God in my affairs. This was my path, and I had help along the way. In my interactions with people of disparate beliefs, I have found that life’s questions, stories and situations generally are similar and commonly experienced (joys and sorrows).

My job is to help someone find clarity in their beliefs by actively listening and providing a welcoming and open space for dialogue. The rest I leave to God.