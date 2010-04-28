Babylon Town agenda

BABYLON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Monday

TOWN BOARD

3:30 p.m. May 12

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Thursday

The board will consider:

Deer Park: Howard and Margaret Harsch seek to retain a front porch with insufficient front-yard setback, west side of West 15th Street, north of Westview Ave.

Deer Park: Regina Ray Davis seeks to retain a side awning, rear-grade level deck and shed with insufficient south side yard, building area and distance to rear lot line, west side of West 16th St., south of Lake Ave.

Farmingdale: Peter Hogger seeks to build two one-story additions with insufficient front-yard setback, west side yard with roof overhang encroachment, north side of Clinton Street, east of Maple Street.

North Babylon: John Roccotagliata seeks to build an in-ground pool with insufficient building area, north side of Brookside Ave., west of Deer Park Avenue.

North Babylon: Acacio Reis and Elizabeth Reis seek to retain a second-story rear deck with stairs and a one-car detached garage with insufficient side yard and distance to street line and garage area, south side of Neptune Avenue, west of Laramie Road.

West Babylon: Joseph Sousa seeks to retain an in-ground pool with insufficient distance to rear lot line and street line, southwest corner of Glendale Road and Avenue C.

Wyandanch: Uri Sion seeks

to build a front porch and second-story addition with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, east side of North 18th Street, north of Washington Avenue.

LINDENHURST

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. May 20, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

TWO-FAMILY

REVIEW BOARD

7 p.m. May 27, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. May 26, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.

Compiled by Darlene Gein