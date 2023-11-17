Holiday Shopping Guide: Big box stores
Here's a look at some of the deals offered by major retailers this Black Friday. Check stores' websites or blackfriday.com for updates and more information.
BEST BUY
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Microsoft Surface Pro 9, $999.99; LG 65” Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $399.99; Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling, over-the-ear headphones, $259; Samsung 24" top control smart built-in stainless steel tub dishwasher with storm wash, $529.99; Bird Buddy smart bird feeder with solar roof, $209.99; Marshall Acton II bluetooth speaker, $149.99; Google Nest Learning smart wi-fi thermostat, $179.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bestbuy.com
B.J.'S WHOLESALE CLUB
OPEN: Check bjs.com for store hours
DEALS: Samsung HW-B63C 3.1 channel sound bar with Dolby 5.1/DTS Virtual:X, $197.99; Acer Nitro 5 15.6" gaming laptop with gaming mouse and keyboard, $799.99; Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" tablet, $139.99; Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 instant camera bundle with Mini twin film pack, $69.99; Atomic Space Saver arcade basketball, $99.99; Gemmy 10' airblown animated inflatable Dapper Disco snowman and penguin pal, $119.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bjs.com
J.C. PENNEY
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Instant Pot, 6-qt. DuoPlus pressure cooker, $79.99; Pyrex Simply Store 10-pc. set, $14.99; Fieldcrest comforters and quilts, 60% off; Cipton LED kids' skateboard of scooter, $29.99; Worthington and Liz Claiborne womens' apparel, up to 60% off select styles; men's and women's Adidas hoodies, 25% off.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: jcpenney.com
KOHL'S
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet (2022 release), select styles $59.99; LEGO building sets, select styles 30% off; BLACK+DECKER Upright Series+ vacuum model BDUR2 or PowerSeries Lite vacuum model BDSV2, $79.99; iLive pop-up movie theater kit, select styles $89.99; Cuisinart 19½-inch smokeless fire pit, $149.99; 3-pc. comforter sets, select styles $29.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: kohls.com
MACY'S
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 6 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Martha Stewart Collection bath towels, $6.99; Serta Perfect Sleeper Adoring Night queen mattress, $499; Travelers Club Austin 4-pc. luggage set, $99.99; Protocol drones, $36-88; kids' coats and jackets, $19.99; WowWee roboraptor remote-control dinosaur, $69.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: macys.com
WALMART
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: iPhone 13, 128GB, $679; Melissa & Doug 100-pc. wood blocks, $10; Disney princess doll with matching dress and accessories, $25; Ninja professional blender 72-oz.XL total crushing pitcher, 1,000-watt power, $50; Crosley Cruiser premier vinyl record player with speakers and wireless bluetooth, $44.96; MaxKare foot spa bath massager, $33.99
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: walmart.com
New motion filed to expel Santos ... Hate graffiti found at LI schools ... Menorah damaged ... Feed Me: Best Pies
New motion filed to expel Santos ... Hate graffiti found at LI schools ... Menorah damaged ... Feed Me: Best Pies