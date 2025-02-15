LI Black History Month events: Feb. 16-23

The first iteration of Black History Month was organized in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved people and the second Black person to earn a PhD from Harvard University. It was initially called “Negro History Week” and scheduled to coincide with Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass’ (circa Feb. 14), according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The initiative became Black History Month in February 1976 “to more fully represent the scope and experience of Black history, life and culture,” according to the museum.

This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor,” focusing on the ways work impacts “the collective experiences of Black people,” according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which determines the theme. Events will be held across Long Island this week to mark the occasion. Please confirm events before attending.

ONGOING

BAY SHORE

AFRICAN AMERICANS AND LABOR

Exhibit of artwork from Black creatives on how labor influenced Black history and culture, curated by Faith Evans; reception 3-5 p.m. Feb. 16; display continues through Feb. 28, Islip Arts Council, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

BRENTWOOD

TEEN ART

Teen artists showcase their talent and creativity by displaying flower silhouettes, neon acrylic artwork inspired by the artist Derrick Adams and watercolor artwork inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

DISPLAY: FRANCES BELL

Exhibit features books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee elder Frances Bell, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

GARDEN CITY

ARTIST HONORS JAMES BALDWIN

Author James Baldwin is honored through the work of artist and activist Sabrina Nelson, on display 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Feb. 28, Art Gallery in the Ruth S. Hartley University Center, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., free, adelphi.edu, 516-877-4978.

GREAT NECK

& NEW HYDE PARK

SCAVENGER HUNT

Learn about the accomplishments and impact of Black people in the history of the United States, for children and families, participate during library hours through Feb. 16, Great Neck libraries, free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055. In Great Neck, hunt is at the Main Building, 159 Bayview Ave. In New Hyde Park, it’s at the Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St.

LEVITTOWN

GROUP ART: LEND A HAND

Stop by the children’s room to design a handprint that will be turned into a community wreath, for children up to grade 5, participate during library hours through Feb. 28, Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

RIVERHEAD

BLACK INVENTORS

Learn about individuals who helped shape the world with their inventions, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays), Feb. 18-25, in the Montaukett Learning Resource Center, room 107/108, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

MLK PORTRAIT PROJECT

View high school students’ portraits of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; reception held 4-6 p.m. Feb. 27; on display 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays), through March 17, in the Lyceum Gallery, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.

Learn to prepare jollof rice (seen above in a dish from Mama Philo’s restaurant in Elmont) on Thursday at Central Islip Public Library. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

FEB. 16

BELLMORE

MOVIE

Screening of the dark comedy “American Fiction,” (2023, rated R, 1:57) about a writer fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment and uses a pen name to write a book that he secretly despises, starring Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown, 2 p.m., Bellmore Memorial Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., free, register, bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

DIX HILLS

CELEBRATION

Learn about the contributions of past pioneers and current leaders and their impact on our country, presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights and Concerned Fathers Association, 2-3:30 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register, for resident library cardholders only, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

ELMONT

CONCERT

The City Sounds Music orchestra pays homage to Black-owned record labels Philadelphia International and Motown Records, 2-3:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HUNTINGTON

SUGAR AND SPICE MOTOWN REVIEW

Hear some of your favorite classic Motown songs, 2 p.m., Huntington Library, 338 Main St., register, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

MIDDLE ISLAND

CONCERT

Cody Childs & His Trio performs an eclectic array of songs from the genres of jazz and soul from the 1950s through the 1970s, 2-3:30 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

FEB. 17

EAST SETAUKET

ONLINE LECTURE: ‘SPRANG INTO VISIBILITY’

Explore the life and works of Black feminist theater artist Glenda Dickerson, including her 1988 project “Eel Catching in Setauket: A Living Portrait of the Christian Avenue Community,” and examine how Dickerson utilized oral history as a tool for community theater, bringing marginalized voices and stories into the spotlight, 7 p.m., presented by Three Village Historical Society, free, register for a link, tvhs.org/lecture-series, 631-751-3730.

WEST ISLIP

MOVIE

Screening of “Hidden Figures,” (2016, rated PG, 2:07) a biographical drama about the true story of four Black women who helped launch our nation into space, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, for children in grades 7 to 12, pizza and snacks served, 2 p.m., West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, free, register, westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

An 1850 image of people fleeing enslavement via the Underground Railroad.The Underground Railroad’s ties to whaling will be one of the topics at a Huntington Lunch and Learn event Thursday. Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty/Universal History Archive

FEB. 18

BRENTWOOD

ART PROGRAM

Create art in the style of famous Black artists, 2-3 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

MIDDLE ISLAND

FROM SEA SHANTIES TO HIP-HOP

Explore the rich traditions of West African music found in sea shanties, jazz and hip-hop, and create your own sistrum percussive instrument using shells, 2-3 p.m. for children in grades 1 to 3, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for children in grades 4 to 6, Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, for resident cardholders only, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

MINEOLA

ONLINE: AUTHOR TALK

Author and reporter Lee Hawkins discusses his memoir, “I Am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s History Set Me Free,” 2 p.m., hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, free, register for a link, mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488.

UNIONDALE

CRAFT FOR KIDS

Work with your family members to learn about Black History Month and make a craft, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

PAINT NIGHT

Create a painting, all materials provided, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 7-8 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 19

COMMACK

FIRST LADY OF SONG

Learn about the life and career of jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, 2-3 p.m., Commack Public Library, 18 Hauppauge Rd., free, register, for Suffolk County cardholders, commackpubliclibrary.org, 631-499-0888.

COPIAGUE

UNSUNG HEROES: BLACK MEDICAL PIONEERS

Discover the contributions of Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Corps, Staten Island’s Black Angels and more, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Copiague Memorial Public Library, 50 Deauville Blvd., free, register, copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

EAST HAMPTON

ONLINE: BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION

Learn about the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional in 1954, as well as its lasting impact on society, with a special focus on the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park, 1-2 p.m., hosted by Cutchogue, East Hampton, Floyd Memorial, Shelter Island and Westhampton libraries, free, register for a link:

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

East Hampton Library,

easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

Floyd Memorial Library, floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

Shelter Island Library,

shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.

Westhampton Library,

westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3335.

Director Stanley Nelson will join an online discussion about his film, “San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost Neighborhood,” following a screening Saturday in Southampton. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

HEWLETT

ONLINE: THE UNKNOWN REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Discussion about why the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s story is still meaningful and relevant to our lives today, noon, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: SAMMY DAVIS JR.

Learn about the life and career of Sammy Davis Jr., including his time with the Rat Pack, memorable performances in movies like “Ocean’s 11” and his impact on civil rights, 11 a.m.-noon, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

ROOSEVELT

‘EVERYTHING BLACK’ CONVERSATIONS

“The True History of Black Humanity,” led by Ryan Cuffee Caston, Africana Studies Mentee at Nassau Community College, 6-7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222.

UNIONDALE

STORY TIME IN BLACK

Celebrate with story time, for children of all ages and their families, 11-11:30 a.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 20

BRIGHTWATERS

LI’S SECRET: NOT A SECRET

Deanna Watts, of the Bay Shore Historical Society, explores the theme of Blacks and labor, including a fact-filled walk-through of Suffolk County history, 7 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bayshorehistoricalsociety.org, 631-665-1707.

BROOKVILLE

BROADWAY STARS

CELEBRATE DIVERSITY

Five Broadway stars recreate their musical performances and share personal stories to honor the icons who came before them, 7 p.m., Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., tickets start at $44.10, tillescenter.org, 516-299-3100.

CENTRAL ISLIP

THE AFRICAN ROOTS

OF WESTERN COOKING

Learn to prepare piri-piri chicken, jollof rice and Philadelphia pepper pot soup, 6-8 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, library cardholders only, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

EAST ISLIP

BLACK WHALERS

Learn about the roles Black mariners played in whaling history, 7-8:15 p.m., East Islip Public Library, 381 E. Main St., free, register, for resident cardholders only, eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

ELMONT

PAINT PARTY

Learn about influential figures and significant moments in Black History while creating your own masterpiece, for children in grades 2 to 5, 4-5 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, register, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

FREEPORT

UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS

Learn about Blacks who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 1-2 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

GREAT NECK

ICE PAINTING

Paint with black, red, green and yellow ice cubes, then read stories for children in kindergarten to grade 5 (must be accompanied by an adult), 11-11:30 a.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

Singer Paige Patterson will pay tribute to Black composers Sunday in West Islip. Credit: Tanzie Johnson

GREENPORT

ONLINE: BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel “The Color of a Lie,” by Kim Johnson, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Floyd Memorial Library, free, email janet@floydmemoriallibrary.org for a link, floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

HUNTINGTON

LUNCH AND LEARN: BLACK WHALERS

Examine the role Black mariners played in Long Island whaling history, as well as whaling’s ties to the Underground Railroad, presented by Nomi Dayan of The Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor, noon-2 p.m., Red Restaurant, 417 New York Ave., $55, includes gourmet two-course meal and dessert, cash bar available, register, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org, 631-427-7045, ext., 4017.

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: ELIZABETH CATLETT

Discussion on the life and artwork of revolutionary artist, radical activist, feminist and social justice advocate Elizabeth Catlett, 11 a.m., hosted by Peninsula Public Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

MATTITUCK

ONLINE: GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS

Celebrate the contributions comedians Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby and Eddie Murphy brought to the world of comedy, and in their distinctive voices introduced an incomparable style to the world, breaking down racially prejudiced barriers, 5:30 p.m., hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Rd., free, register for a link, mattitucklaurellibrary.org, 631-298-4134.

PORT JEFFERSON

ONLINE: BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel “The Color of a Lie,” by Kim Johnson, 7 p.m., hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

ROOSEVELT

AUTHOR FORUM:

GONNA BE ALL ‘WRITE’

Features authors including Javaka Steptoe, Daniel Black, Constance White, Tamara Payne, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.

SELDEN

UNSUNG HEROES: SEGREGATED MILITARY UNITS

Learn the story of the Triple Nickels, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and other Black American military battalions, 7-8 p.m., Middle Country Library, 575 Middle Country Rd., mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

UNIONDALE

TODDLER STORY TIME

Work with family members to learn about Black history and make a craft, for children 18 months to grade 2, 11-11:45 a.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

JUNIOR FRIENDS’ CELEBRATION

Everyone is welcome for fun, food and entertainment to celebrate Black History Month, 6-8 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 21

CENTRAL ISLIP

MOVIE

Screening of the biographical sports drama “Sweetwater,” (2023, rated PG-13, 1:58) starring Everett Osborne, about the first Black player to sign to the NBA, 1 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.

EAST MEADOW

MOVIE

Screening of the historical drama “Selma,” (2014, rated PG-13, 2:08) about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to secure equal voting rights, starring David Oyelowo, 1 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

ELMONT

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Learn the history of Motown Records and how it became one of the most successful Black-owned businesses and one of the most influential independent record companies in American history, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, register, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

GREAT NECK

UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS

Learn about Blacks who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 2-3 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, register, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

HEMPSTEAD

CELEBRATION

An educational exhibit suitable for all ages that highlights the labor of Blacks from past to present, with performances, keynote speaker and refreshments, 6-8 p.m., Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St., free, register, hempsteadny.gov, 516-489-5000, ext. 4303.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS

Learn about Blacks who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 11 a.m.-noon, Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register, cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

RIVERHEAD

BLACK HISTORY ON SCREEN

Screening of “The League,” (2023, rated PG, 1:43) a documentary on the Negro Baseball League, opening remarks by Dwight Gooden, and a post-screening forum follows, 7 p.m., The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., free, tickets required, thesuffolk.org, 631-727-4343.

SEAFORD

ONLINE: GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS

Celebrate the contributions comedians Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby and Eddie Murphy brought to the world of comedy, and in their distinctive voices introduced an incomparable style to the world, breaking down racially prejudiced barriers, 1 p.m., hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link, seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334, ext. 3210.

UNIONDALE

CRAFT

Create a Black History Month craft, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

“Sweetwater,” about the first Black player in the NBA, will be screened Friday in Central Islip. Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

FEB. 22

GREAT NECK

STORY AND CRAFT FOR KIDS

Read along with the children’s story “Big,” by Vashti Harrison, then make a craft, for children in prekindergarten to second grade (must be accompanied by an adult), 3-3:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

OLD WESTBURY

JUBILEE

Live performances in storytelling, dance, song, poetry and cultural reflection, refreshments served, presented by Westbury Arts, 2-5 p.m., Westbury High School, 1 Post Rd., free, register for tickets, westburyarts.org, 516-400-2787.

ROOSEVELT

CONCERT: EVERYTHING BLACK

Features the Sounds of the Bartlett Contemporaries with DJ Marvin Inniss, 5-8 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.

SOUTHAMPTON

MOVIE AND DISCUSSION OF NYC’S ‘LOST’ NEIGHBORHOOD

Hamptons Doc Fest & Southampton Arts Center celebrate with a keynote discussion and film screening of “San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost Neighborhood,” (2024, not rated, 1:00) a documentary directed by Stanley Nelson, a Q&A follows online with Stanley Nelson, 4-6 p.m,. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, $15, reserve, southamptonartscenter.org, 631-283-0967.

UNIONDALE

LEARN TO MAKE YOUR OWN AFRICAN MASK

Learn how to build and paint your own African mask, 2-4 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 23

NORTH BABYLON

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Learn the history of Berry Gordy’s Motown and its sounds from Smokey Robinson and the Miracles to Marvin Gaye, the Supremes to Martha and the Vandellas and more, 2 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register or register at the library, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

PATCHOGUE

MOSTLY MOTOWN CONCERT

Rhonda Denét performs Motown classics, including songs made famous by female artists like Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes and Dionne Warwick, as well as male artists Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, 2-3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, register, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

MOVIE

Screening of “The Watsons Go to Birmingham,” (2013, rated PG, 1:27) about a family road trip during the civil rights movement, for families with children of all ages, popcorn served, 2-3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

SOUTHAMPTON

CONCERT: THE AFRICAN DIASPORA

Pianist Alexander Wu and his New York City Trio showcase the vast contributions to music by Africans and the descendants of enslaved Africans around the world, 3-4 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., free, register, myrml.org, 631-283-0774, ext. 523.

WEST ISLIP

CONCERT: VALENTINE HOMAGE TO BLACK HISTORY

Paige Patterson pays tribute to famous Black composers and singers, 2-3 p.m., West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, free, register, westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.