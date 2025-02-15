LI Black History Month events: Feb. 16-23
The first iteration of Black History Month was organized in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved people and the second Black person to earn a PhD from Harvard University. It was initially called “Negro History Week” and scheduled to coincide with Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass’ (circa Feb. 14), according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The initiative became Black History Month in February 1976 “to more fully represent the scope and experience of Black history, life and culture,” according to the museum.
This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor,” focusing on the ways work impacts “the collective experiences of Black people,” according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which determines the theme. Events will be held across Long Island this week to mark the occasion. Please confirm events before attending.
ONGOING
BAY SHORE
AFRICAN AMERICANS AND LABOR
Exhibit of artwork from Black creatives on how labor influenced Black history and culture, curated by Faith Evans; reception 3-5 p.m. Feb. 16; display continues through Feb. 28, Islip Arts Council, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.
BRENTWOOD
TEEN ART
Teen artists showcase their talent and creativity by displaying flower silhouettes, neon acrylic artwork inspired by the artist Derrick Adams and watercolor artwork inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
DISPLAY: FRANCES BELL
Exhibit features books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee elder Frances Bell, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.
GARDEN CITY
ARTIST HONORS JAMES BALDWIN
Author James Baldwin is honored through the work of artist and activist Sabrina Nelson, on display 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Feb. 28, Art Gallery in the Ruth S. Hartley University Center, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., free, adelphi.edu, 516-877-4978.
GREAT NECK
& NEW HYDE PARK
SCAVENGER HUNT
Learn about the accomplishments and impact of Black people in the history of the United States, for children and families, participate during library hours through Feb. 16, Great Neck libraries, free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055. In Great Neck, hunt is at the Main Building, 159 Bayview Ave. In New Hyde Park, it’s at the Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St.
LEVITTOWN
GROUP ART: LEND A HAND
Stop by the children’s room to design a handprint that will be turned into a community wreath, for children up to grade 5, participate during library hours through Feb. 28, Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.
RIVERHEAD
BLACK INVENTORS
Learn about individuals who helped shape the world with their inventions, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays), Feb. 18-25, in the Montaukett Learning Resource Center, room 107/108, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.
MLK PORTRAIT PROJECT
View high school students’ portraits of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; reception held 4-6 p.m. Feb. 27; on display 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (closed weekends and holidays), through March 17, in the Lyceum Gallery, Suffolk County Community College-Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., free, eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900.
FEB. 16
BELLMORE
MOVIE
Screening of the dark comedy “American Fiction,” (2023, rated R, 1:57) about a writer fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment and uses a pen name to write a book that he secretly despises, starring Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown, 2 p.m., Bellmore Memorial Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., free, register, bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.
DIX HILLS
CELEBRATION
Learn about the contributions of past pioneers and current leaders and their impact on our country, presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights and Concerned Fathers Association, 2-3:30 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register, for resident library cardholders only, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.
ELMONT
CONCERT
The City Sounds Music orchestra pays homage to Black-owned record labels Philadelphia International and Motown Records, 2-3:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.
HUNTINGTON
SUGAR AND SPICE MOTOWN REVIEW
Hear some of your favorite classic Motown songs, 2 p.m., Huntington Library, 338 Main St., register, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.
MIDDLE ISLAND
CONCERT
Cody Childs & His Trio performs an eclectic array of songs from the genres of jazz and soul from the 1950s through the 1970s, 2-3:30 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.
FEB. 17
EAST SETAUKET
ONLINE LECTURE: ‘SPRANG INTO VISIBILITY’
Explore the life and works of Black feminist theater artist Glenda Dickerson, including her 1988 project “Eel Catching in Setauket: A Living Portrait of the Christian Avenue Community,” and examine how Dickerson utilized oral history as a tool for community theater, bringing marginalized voices and stories into the spotlight, 7 p.m., presented by Three Village Historical Society, free, register for a link, tvhs.org/lecture-series, 631-751-3730.
WEST ISLIP
MOVIE
Screening of “Hidden Figures,” (2016, rated PG, 2:07) a biographical drama about the true story of four Black women who helped launch our nation into space, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, for children in grades 7 to 12, pizza and snacks served, 2 p.m., West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, free, register, westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.
FEB. 18
BRENTWOOD
ART PROGRAM
Create art in the style of famous Black artists, 2-3 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
MIDDLE ISLAND
FROM SEA SHANTIES TO HIP-HOP
Explore the rich traditions of West African music found in sea shanties, jazz and hip-hop, and create your own sistrum percussive instrument using shells, 2-3 p.m. for children in grades 1 to 3, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for children in grades 4 to 6, Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, for resident cardholders only, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.
MINEOLA
ONLINE: AUTHOR TALK
Author and reporter Lee Hawkins discusses his memoir, “I Am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s History Set Me Free,” 2 p.m., hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, free, register for a link, mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488.
UNIONDALE
CRAFT FOR KIDS
Work with your family members to learn about Black History Month and make a craft, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
PAINT NIGHT
Create a painting, all materials provided, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 7-8 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
FEB. 19
COMMACK
FIRST LADY OF SONG
Learn about the life and career of jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, 2-3 p.m., Commack Public Library, 18 Hauppauge Rd., free, register, for Suffolk County cardholders, commackpubliclibrary.org, 631-499-0888.
COPIAGUE
UNSUNG HEROES: BLACK MEDICAL PIONEERS
Discover the contributions of Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Corps, Staten Island’s Black Angels and more, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Copiague Memorial Public Library, 50 Deauville Blvd., free, register, copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.
EAST HAMPTON
ONLINE: BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION
Learn about the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional in 1954, as well as its lasting impact on society, with a special focus on the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park, 1-2 p.m., hosted by Cutchogue, East Hampton, Floyd Memorial, Shelter Island and Westhampton libraries, free, register for a link:
Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.
East Hampton Library,
easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.
Floyd Memorial Library, floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.
Shelter Island Library,
shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.
Westhampton Library,
westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3335.
HEWLETT
ONLINE: THE UNKNOWN REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
Discussion about why the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s story is still meaningful and relevant to our lives today, noon, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.
LAWRENCE
ONLINE: SAMMY DAVIS JR.
Learn about the life and career of Sammy Davis Jr., including his time with the Rat Pack, memorable performances in movies like “Ocean’s 11” and his impact on civil rights, 11 a.m.-noon, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.
ROOSEVELT
‘EVERYTHING BLACK’ CONVERSATIONS
“The True History of Black Humanity,” led by Ryan Cuffee Caston, Africana Studies Mentee at Nassau Community College, 6-7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222.
UNIONDALE
STORY TIME IN BLACK
Celebrate with story time, for children of all ages and their families, 11-11:30 a.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
FEB. 20
BRIGHTWATERS
LI’S SECRET: NOT A SECRET
Deanna Watts, of the Bay Shore Historical Society, explores the theme of Blacks and labor, including a fact-filled walk-through of Suffolk County history, 7 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bayshorehistoricalsociety.org, 631-665-1707.
BROOKVILLE
BROADWAY STARS
CELEBRATE DIVERSITY
Five Broadway stars recreate their musical performances and share personal stories to honor the icons who came before them, 7 p.m., Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., tickets start at $44.10, tillescenter.org, 516-299-3100.
CENTRAL ISLIP
THE AFRICAN ROOTS
OF WESTERN COOKING
Learn to prepare piri-piri chicken, jollof rice and Philadelphia pepper pot soup, 6-8 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, library cardholders only, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.
EAST ISLIP
BLACK WHALERS
Learn about the roles Black mariners played in whaling history, 7-8:15 p.m., East Islip Public Library, 381 E. Main St., free, register, for resident cardholders only, eipl.org, 631-581-9200.
ELMONT
PAINT PARTY
Learn about influential figures and significant moments in Black History while creating your own masterpiece, for children in grades 2 to 5, 4-5 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, register, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.
FREEPORT
UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS
Learn about Blacks who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 1-2 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.
GREAT NECK
ICE PAINTING
Paint with black, red, green and yellow ice cubes, then read stories for children in kindergarten to grade 5 (must be accompanied by an adult), 11-11:30 a.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
GREENPORT
ONLINE: BOOK DISCUSSION
Discuss the novel “The Color of a Lie,” by Kim Johnson, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Floyd Memorial Library, free, email janet@floydmemoriallibrary.org for a link, floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.
HUNTINGTON
LUNCH AND LEARN: BLACK WHALERS
Examine the role Black mariners played in Long Island whaling history, as well as whaling’s ties to the Underground Railroad, presented by Nomi Dayan of The Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor, noon-2 p.m., Red Restaurant, 417 New York Ave., $55, includes gourmet two-course meal and dessert, cash bar available, register, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org, 631-427-7045, ext., 4017.
LAWRENCE
ONLINE: ELIZABETH CATLETT
Discussion on the life and artwork of revolutionary artist, radical activist, feminist and social justice advocate Elizabeth Catlett, 11 a.m., hosted by Peninsula Public Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.
MATTITUCK
ONLINE: GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS
Celebrate the contributions comedians Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby and Eddie Murphy brought to the world of comedy, and in their distinctive voices introduced an incomparable style to the world, breaking down racially prejudiced barriers, 5:30 p.m., hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Rd., free, register for a link, mattitucklaurellibrary.org, 631-298-4134.
PORT JEFFERSON
ONLINE: BOOK DISCUSSION
Discuss the novel “The Color of a Lie,” by Kim Johnson, 7 p.m., hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.
ROOSEVELT
AUTHOR FORUM:
GONNA BE ALL ‘WRITE’
Features authors including Javaka Steptoe, Daniel Black, Constance White, Tamara Payne, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.
SELDEN
UNSUNG HEROES: SEGREGATED MILITARY UNITS
Learn the story of the Triple Nickels, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and other Black American military battalions, 7-8 p.m., Middle Country Library, 575 Middle Country Rd., mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.
UNIONDALE
TODDLER STORY TIME
Work with family members to learn about Black history and make a craft, for children 18 months to grade 2, 11-11:45 a.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
JUNIOR FRIENDS’ CELEBRATION
Everyone is welcome for fun, food and entertainment to celebrate Black History Month, 6-8 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
FEB. 21
CENTRAL ISLIP
MOVIE
Screening of the biographical sports drama “Sweetwater,” (2023, rated PG-13, 1:58) starring Everett Osborne, about the first Black player to sign to the NBA, 1 p.m., Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave., free, register, cilibrary.org, 631-234-9333.
EAST MEADOW
MOVIE
Screening of the historical drama “Selma,” (2014, rated PG-13, 2:08) about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to secure equal voting rights, starring David Oyelowo, 1 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.
ELMONT
THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN
Learn the history of Motown Records and how it became one of the most successful Black-owned businesses and one of the most influential independent record companies in American history, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, register, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.
GREAT NECK
UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS
Learn about Blacks who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 2-3 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, register, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
HEMPSTEAD
CELEBRATION
An educational exhibit suitable for all ages that highlights the labor of Blacks from past to present, with performances, keynote speaker and refreshments, 6-8 p.m., Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St., free, register, hempsteadny.gov, 516-489-5000, ext. 4303.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
UNSUNG HEROES: MEDICAL PIONEERS
Learn about Blacks who have been at the forefront of many important medical advances, including Pittsburgh’s Freedom House Ambulance Service and Staten Island’s Black Angels, 11 a.m.-noon, Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register, cplib.org, 631-928-1212.
RIVERHEAD
BLACK HISTORY ON SCREEN
Screening of “The League,” (2023, rated PG, 1:43) a documentary on the Negro Baseball League, opening remarks by Dwight Gooden, and a post-screening forum follows, 7 p.m., The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., free, tickets required, thesuffolk.org, 631-727-4343.
SEAFORD
ONLINE: GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS
Celebrate the contributions comedians Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby and Eddie Murphy brought to the world of comedy, and in their distinctive voices introduced an incomparable style to the world, breaking down racially prejudiced barriers, 1 p.m., hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link, seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334, ext. 3210.
UNIONDALE
CRAFT
Create a Black History Month craft, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
FEB. 22
GREAT NECK
STORY AND CRAFT FOR KIDS
Read along with the children’s story “Big,” by Vashti Harrison, then make a craft, for children in prekindergarten to second grade (must be accompanied by an adult), 3-3:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
OLD WESTBURY
JUBILEE
Live performances in storytelling, dance, song, poetry and cultural reflection, refreshments served, presented by Westbury Arts, 2-5 p.m., Westbury High School, 1 Post Rd., free, register for tickets, westburyarts.org, 516-400-2787.
ROOSEVELT
CONCERT: EVERYTHING BLACK
Features the Sounds of the Bartlett Contemporaries with DJ Marvin Inniss, 5-8 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register, rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.
SOUTHAMPTON
MOVIE AND DISCUSSION OF NYC’S ‘LOST’ NEIGHBORHOOD
Hamptons Doc Fest & Southampton Arts Center celebrate with a keynote discussion and film screening of “San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost Neighborhood,” (2024, not rated, 1:00) a documentary directed by Stanley Nelson, a Q&A follows online with Stanley Nelson, 4-6 p.m,. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, $15, reserve, southamptonartscenter.org, 631-283-0967.
UNIONDALE
LEARN TO MAKE YOUR OWN AFRICAN MASK
Learn how to build and paint your own African mask, 2-4 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
FEB. 23
NORTH BABYLON
THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN
Learn the history of Berry Gordy’s Motown and its sounds from Smokey Robinson and the Miracles to Marvin Gaye, the Supremes to Martha and the Vandellas and more, 2 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, call to register or register at the library, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.
PATCHOGUE
MOSTLY MOTOWN CONCERT
Rhonda Denét performs Motown classics, including songs made famous by female artists like Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes and Dionne Warwick, as well as male artists Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, 2-3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, register, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
MOVIE
Screening of “The Watsons Go to Birmingham,” (2013, rated PG, 1:27) about a family road trip during the civil rights movement, for families with children of all ages, popcorn served, 2-3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
SOUTHAMPTON
CONCERT: THE AFRICAN DIASPORA
Pianist Alexander Wu and his New York City Trio showcase the vast contributions to music by Africans and the descendants of enslaved Africans around the world, 3-4 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., free, register, myrml.org, 631-283-0774, ext. 523.
WEST ISLIP
CONCERT: VALENTINE HOMAGE TO BLACK HISTORY
Paige Patterson pays tribute to famous Black composers and singers, 2-3 p.m., West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, free, register, westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.
